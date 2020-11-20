 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Man who lost wallet 27 years ago as he celebrating on New Year's Eve in New South Wales, Australia has it returned after being found on the same beach he was partying on. Bonus: it still has the money inside (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 9:03 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning lottery tickets?

Note to self to buy apple stock?

Phone number of the one that got away?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hope I never lose my wallet
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do Australian wallets grow more venomous with age?
 
El_Swino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a shiatty looking pie.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoops, wrong article.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Were two blondes involved?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Tribe Called Quest - I Left My Wallet In El Segundo (Official Video)
Youtube WILyWmT2A-Q
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And given the annual Australian inflation rate of about half a per cent, it was probably a wise investment.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

El_Swino: Wow, that's a shiatty looking pie.


El_Swino: Whoops, wrong article.


Well, yeah, if it was a pie, it would be a shiatty looking-pie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: [YouTube video: A Tribe Called Quest - I Left My Wallet In El Segundo (Official Video)]


The Ladykillers - Opening Scene
Youtube amuLXBgAoX4
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
wwlp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.