(BBC-US)   Mexico prepares to legalize weed, removing a huge burden from Mexican police to not have to worry about not enforcing that law in the first place   (bbc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A tragedy for many police officers who rely on being bribed to look the other way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. American morality is losing its international power.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spliffy tag was taking an afternoon nap.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they will start getting better weed finally....
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: A tragedy for many police officers who rely on being bribed to look the other way.


I really don't think they care whether it's legal or not to perform that task, I had a buddy that had to pay his way out of jail because he was caught with gemstones.

He had not purchased any, had absolutely no interest in them at all and told me that the little black satchel they showed him as evidence looked like it was full of coloured glass that you find on the beach.

Pretty sure that black satchel was found on a different tourist each day in Mazatlan.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Cool. American morality is losing its international power.


How so?  US states were among the first places in the world to legalize weed.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: A tragedy for many police officers who rely on being bribed to look the other way.


When I was younger I was told if ever in Mexico, carry cash as the police can be persuaded to look the other way.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, now who will the narcos decapitate?
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the "War on Drugs" is slowly being dissolved.

This has nothing to do with the degradation in Mexico/US relations.  Nothing at all.

Bet if you get up against Trump's Wall, you can get a contact high from the other side....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Nadie_AZ: Cool. American morality is losing its international power.

How so?  US states were among the first places in the world to legalize weed.


https://time.com/5572691/420-marijuan​a​-mexican-immigration/?amp=true
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Well shiat, now who will the narcos decapitate?


US citizens running over the border to escape a third world country?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Viva la mota buena!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could go a long way in undermining the cartels which practically run the country in some areas. Mexico probably should have done this 20-30 years ago. I wonder if they were prevented from doing so by quiet pressure from the U.S.

Unfortunately, to be really effective in cutting of the cartel's money supply, they should legalize cocaine and all forms of morphine, including heroin.

...And, thinking about it, it's best to go whole smash and legalize everything. MDMA, LSD, meth, PCP, mushrooms, bath salts.

Put the money saved from no longer needing to enforce the laws and imprison people into harm reduction, recovery programs, and PSA advertising campaigns stating "Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's safe."

It will, of course, mean a lot of people will die. But a lot of people are dying from cartel violence right now.

I'm pretty sure everyone would be significantly better off in the long run. But It's also possible I could be wrong on that, with disastrous consequences.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Well shiat, now who will the narcos decapitate?


The competition for heroin, cocaine, LSD, meth... I've even heard there's been bloodshed over avocados.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Well shiat, now who will the narcos decapitate?


Anyone they want really. Its how they've been operating for years, and surely will continue for years to come, until the entire US legalized weed and dries out their business.

And... they still have heroine, Cocaine, meth, and all sorts of other drugs with huge demand.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Nadie_AZ: Cool. American morality is losing its international power.

How so?  US states were among the first places in the world to legalize weed.


Federal government. Canada wanted to loosen up the rules back in the late 90ies but the U.S basically said if we did that they would have to check every person, vehicle, package etc crossing the border for the evil weed.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: This could go a long way in undermining the cartels which practically run the country in some areas. Mexico probably should have done this 20-30 years ago. I wonder if they were prevented from doing so by quiet pressure from the U.S.


It was never quiet pressure, it was loud over threats. The u.s. made it very clear how they felt about any other countries legalizing the drug trade. They did not feel good. They felt it in the country to do so would suffer severe economic and other forms of retaliation. The pressure to maintain the drug war from the American government has been extreme on the countries that have most suffered from u.s. prohibition and illegal smuggling
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Maybe they will start getting better weed finally....


back in the day, with the right connection, you could buy excellent and reasonably priced Mexican pot such as
Michoacan, Guererro ,Oaxacan and Chiapas.
Have heard the infamous Acapulco Gold was really Colombian Gold,,,,
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: This could go a long way in undermining the cartels which practically run the country in some areas. Mexico probably should have done this 20-30 years ago. I wonder if they were prevented from doing so by quiet pressure from the U.S.

Unfortunately, to be really effective in cutting of the cartel's money supply, they should legalize cocaine and all forms of morphine, including heroin.

...And, thinking about it, it's best to go whole smash and legalize everything. MDMA, LSD, meth, PCP, mushrooms, bath salts.

Put the money saved from no longer needing to enforce the laws and imprison people into harm reduction, recovery programs, and PSA advertising campaigns stating "Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's safe."

It will, of course, mean a lot of people will die. But a lot of people are dying from cartel violence right now.

I'm pretty sure everyone would be significantly better off in the long run. But It's also possible I could be wrong on that, with disastrous consequences.


People have been dying from legal alcohol and nicotine for millenia.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

My dad told me a story one about smuggling weed from Mexico into California after the advent of sniffer dogs.

They paid a bunch of urchins with spray bottles to 'wash the windows' of all the tourist cars going back into the USA with a nice 'tea' made of cannabis.

This of course freaked out the dogs, and after they triggered on several cars in a row without any results, the remaining cars in line were just waved through without dog inspection, including several who probably should have been...

I won't vouch for the veracity of the story.

/He also told me about the time that a friend had been busted with a bunch of seeds. While it was written in evidence that he had been in possession of seeds, someone at the LAPD had helpfully planted them and sprouted them all to prove they were MJ, and the DA then tried to charge with growing. It was thrown out because the lawyer successfully argued that the LAPD was the one growing. Again, not vouching for truth. These are hippie dad stories from the 60s.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chawco: Riche: This could go a long way in undermining the cartels which practically run the country in some areas. Mexico probably should have done this 20-30 years ago. I wonder if they were prevented from doing so by quiet pressure from the U.S.

It was never quiet pressure, it was loud over threats. The u.s. made it very clear how they felt about any other countries legalizing the drug trade. They did not feel good. They felt it in the country to do so would suffer severe economic and other forms of retaliation. The pressure to maintain the drug war from the American government has been extreme on the countries that have most suffered from u.s. prohibition and illegal smuggling


All true, but Mexican legislators weren't particularly keen on legalization even without US pressure. The Supreme Court there forced them to do it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are all celebrating, but I am over here thinking that future episodes of Narcos are just going to suck.  What are they going to do now?  Just focus on the relationships between the Cartel bosses and their impossibly hot wives?
 
advex101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fark account name: Nadie_AZ: Cool. American morality is losing its international power.

How so?  US states were among the first places in the world to legalize weed.


Most of the marijuana laws in the world were at the insistence of the US Government.  Dating back to when Reefer Madness was a documentary.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's weird, pot has been legal in Morelos  state for years for personal use.  DNRTA  but maybe it refers to quantity?  Hell my MIL brews pot tea daily.

You don't realize appreciate what they mean when they say ditch weed until you walk in the woods in Mexico and literally find pot growing wild in a ditch.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: chawco: Riche: This could go a long way in undermining the cartels which practically run the country in some areas. Mexico probably should have done this 20-30 years ago. I wonder if they were prevented from doing so by quiet pressure from the U.S.

It was never quiet pressure, it was loud over threats. The u.s. made it very clear how they felt about any other countries legalizing the drug trade. They did not feel good. They felt it in the country to do so would suffer severe economic and other forms of retaliation. The pressure to maintain the drug war from the American government has been extreme on the countries that have most suffered from u.s. prohibition and illegal smuggling

All true, but Mexican legislators weren't particularly keen on legalization even without US pressure. The Supreme Court there forced them to do it.


To be fair, few governments are really moved by the struggles of their people, or to go against the prevailing political philosophies of the upper classes. This explains a lot of government actions and why it's so hard to have a good mixed socialist/capitalist system.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Head In The Clouds
Youtube XV0mgwp3k_M
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: ¡Viva la mota buena!


When in the Yucatan, I bought an ounce (approximately) for $16. Seedy buds, but definitely a good investment.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Frozit: And the "War on Drugs" is slowly being dissolved.


Nah, man, heroin and meth is still illegal, as is cocaine.

If anything, it's the end of the War on Weed.
 
