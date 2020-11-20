 Skip to content
 
Canada is taking advantage of us in our moment of crisis
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those lucky yoopers.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok that made me giggle like a demented little girl.

But not like Wednesday Addams, because she didn't giggle.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reason to be concerned yet.

Totally normal.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, apparently the two Sault Ste. Maries have merged and are no longer separated by water.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Also, apparently the two Sault Ste. Maries have merged and are no longer separated by water.


GLOBAL WARMING
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, us next.

Christ, everything north and east of Bangor may as well be Canada.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: OK, us next.

Christ, everything north and east of Bangor may as well be Canada.


No! They need to take us down in in York as well! If they are going to invade I am willing to be a collaborator.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah Canada take advantage of me, yeah, do it
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is on top after all
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes


Poutine is incredible, it's those damn ketchup chips that I worry about.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE


Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a former Yooper, I have the suspicion they invaded to take over our strategic pasty reserves.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh yeah Canada take advantage of me, yeah, do it


Weird tbqh.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Chris Ween: The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes

Poutine is incredible, it's those damn ketchup chips that I worry about.


I have had shiatty poutine far more often than I've had good poutine. I think it's a lie, perpetrated by frosty old farkers who just want to mess with us.
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We'd ask first tho .
may I?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Chris Ween: The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes

Poutine is incredible, it's those damn ketchup chips that I worry about.


If it was so incredible why do their most talented move to Hollywood?  Shatner, Trebek, the Bare Naked Ladies, the list goes on.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flucto: Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE

Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.


The take LA now and trade it for the good stuff like NM later.

Canadians are clever like that
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gilatrout: flucto: Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE

Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.

The take LA now and trade it for the good stuff like NM later.

Canadians are clever like that


They don't want NM. "Spicy" in Canada means extra mayo.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

olapbill: We'd ask first tho .
may I?


Since you asked nicely, we'll trade it for Pelee Island.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah - cuz we REALLY want 360 million obese hysterical degens tacked onto our healthcare system.
GET READY FOR THE METRIC SYSTEM IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH!
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yeah - cuz we REALLY want 360 million obese hysterical degens tacked onto our healthcare system.
GET READY FOR THE METRIC SYSTEM IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH!


I'm anorexic and already use SI units and Commonwealth spellings.

MY BODY IS READY
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus, it's green.

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flucto: gilatrout: flucto: Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE

Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.

The take LA now and trade it for the good stuff like NM later.

Canadians are clever like that

They don't want NM. "Spicy" in Canada means extra mayo.


A local brewery makes green chile poutine.  It is delicious.

Their scotch ale is divine.  Which reminds me, my growler needs refilling
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yeah - cuz we REALLY want 360 million obese hysterical degens tacked onto our healthcare system.
GET READY FOR THE METRIC SYSTEM IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH!


Le metric system
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've found the perfect police force for the new district:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yeah - cuz we REALLY want 360 million obese hysterical degens tacked onto our healthcare system.
GET READY FOR THE METRIC SYSTEM IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH!


I don't think there are that many in the UP.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flucto: Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE

Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.


In honor of its Mexican heritage and future as a Canadian province they could rename it "El Eh"
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real battle will be the war over who gets to keep the technological marvel known as Mackinaw Island. I'm told Fort Mackinaw is restocking its fudge provisions and the horse-drawn carriages are being requisitioned for military use.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's 10 ply bud.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Jesus, it's green.

[comeupants.com image 404x442] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think we need more TFD threads to go green honestly.  And it needs to be random.  And subby needs to be revealed for all of Fark to see.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: And subby needs to be revealed for all of Fark to see.


You can tell this is me because it's a Twitter thread and it's also not a bad Twitter thread.
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Googling if the great lakes are deep enough for submarines
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: TWX: And subby needs to be revealed for all of Fark to see.

You can tell this is me because it's a Twitter thread and it's also not a bad Twitter thread.


i loled. then shook my tiny fist.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: flucto: Eclectic: I invite Canada to annex the entire left coast.

PLEASE

Yeah, cause they totally want L.A. Eh.

In honor of its Mexican heritage and future as a Canadian province they could rename it "El Eh"


El metric system
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As long as we have Patrick Swayze to save us, we'll be fine...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish they would annex my city.  Then at the very least that song by Journey would make sense.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: libranoelrose: Chris Ween: The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes

Poutine is incredible, it's those damn ketchup chips that I worry about.

If it was so incredible why do their most talented move to Hollywood?  Shatner, Trebek, the Bare Naked Ladies, the list goes on.


You move to where the work is.

Also the nice tanned breasts.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: TWX: And subby needs to be revealed for all of Fark to see.

You can tell this is me because it's a Twitter thread and it's also not a bad Twitter thread.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flucto: libranoelrose: Chris Ween: The national meal is poutine fer chrissakes
Poutine is incredible, it's those damn ketchup chips that I worry about.
I have had shiatty poutine far more often than I've had good poutine. I think it's a lie, perpetrated by frosty old farkers who just want to mess with us.


The name gives it away: POUTINE. It sounds like you have a digestive disorder.

/oh wait that's just French
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Americans don't have maps and such as... so we just slap CANADA on pieces of the US every now and then. It's been working fine so far. Point Roberts is next.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcf1105: Googling if the great lakes are deep enough for submarines


Considering submarines can run on the surface, the answer would obviously be yes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're doing it for the Marlboros and your toilet paper!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Americans don't have maps and such as... so we just slap CANADA on pieces of the US every now and then. It's been working fine so far. Point Roberts is next.


So you are saying that Ms.America pageant winner was right and foresaw the future?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: As long as we have Patrick Swayze to save us, we'll be fine...

[Fark user image 425x320]


Umm....
 
epyonyx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rejoins me of when Mexico took over Central and South America
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilatrout: my growler needs refilling


This remark was funnier in Australia.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Also, apparently the two Sault Ste. Maries have merged and are no longer separated by water.


Damn, they went full Tyre on us. That seems excessive, given our 5,500 mile border, but they did catch us off guard there.
 
