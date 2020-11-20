 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Right Said Fred say they are not 'Covid deniers' after appearing at anti-lockdown protest. In other news, apparently Right Said Fred still exists   (independent.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Right."
-- Fred
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know whether I'm more surprised that Right Said Fred was still a thing or the fact that they felt the need to do damage control.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The musical pair behind Nineties hits "I'm Too Sexy" and "Deeply Dippy" had attended a controversial anti-lockdown protest in London earlier this year.

Or if you are in the U.S., the one-hit-wonder behind "I'm Too Sexy".

/Deeply Dippy didn't register at all on the main stream chart here
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're too sexy for this virus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are too sexy for your cat, how about that?

My wife doesn't understand me. -- Brantgoose

You don't have a wife. You're a confirmed batchelor. -- Voice of Reason

STFU, tiny voice in my head. -- Brantgoose
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doing research
 
Steppo27
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm... too sexy for my lungs..."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So more like COVID enablers.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm a virus, you know what I mean,
And I do my little turn in your bronchi,
I'm in your bronchi, I'm in your bronchi, yeah
And I shake my little tush in your bronchi...."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, too sexy for Milan? The original European epicenter of the virus?

WHAT DID YOU KNOW AND WHEN DID YOU KNOW IT?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that $500 would get them to show up for about any event you wanted.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Steppo27: "I'm... too sexy for my lungs..."


I'm too sexy for this mask.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not for long if they keep rolling the dice with covid
 
Stratohead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Steppo27: "I'm... too sexy for my lungs..."

I'm too sexy for this mask.

too sexy for this mask,
too sexy for this mask,
now breathing
it
hurts...
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'RIGHT SAID FRED' - BERNARD CRIBBINS 1960s Animated Video
Youtube r5XX9LX2es4
 
padraig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: "Right."
-- Fred


"That's What !"
-- Xi Jinping
 
lectos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Steppo27: "I'm... too sexy for my lungs..."


And I'm too sexy for my mask, too sexy for my mask, what do you think about that? 'cause I'm a MAGA, you know what I mean, and I do my little wheeze with the COVID...

// not sorry
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alt-right Said Fred?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dletter: /Deeply Dippy didn't register at all on the main stream chart here


Perhaps they should have named it 'Deeply Derpy' - would have been a huge hit with the Trumpflakes.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I don't know whether I'm more surprised that Right Said Fred was still a thing or the fact that they felt the need to do damage control.


Not damage control exactly. Their clarification was they believe it's real but deaths are better than lockdown.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm too sexy for co *cough**wheeze* ro* wheeze**cough* na
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm too sexy for this mask...
...too sexy for this mask
...too sexy *gasp*
/recordscratch.flatline.wav

It's a hit!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stratohead: Salmon: Steppo27: "I'm... too sexy for my lungs..."

I'm too sexy for this mask.
too sexy for this mask,
too sexy for this mask,
now breathing
it
hurts...


I'm too sexy for this coffin.
too sexy for this coffin
too sexy for this coffin
now corpse
feel
nothing...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I don't know whether I'm more surprised that Right Said Fred was still a thing or the fact that they felt the need to do damage control.


You'd think the damage control would happen whenever they tried to do anything else.

"Your application looks good and we think you'll make a fine addition to the CostCo manager family. I just have one question left if you don't mind me asking. Weren't you the singer from that 90s group? Fred Said Ahead or something like that?"

"Hahaha, noooo, that wasn't me! I mean, okay it was me, but I wasn't myself then! I was young, I needed the money! Don't judge me!"

"Sir, could you please let go of my leg and get up off the floor? Your tears are soaking my shoe."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm too sickly for my shirt
Too sickly for my shirt
So sickly it hurts
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

padraig: dionysusaur: "Right."
-- Fred

"That's What !"
-- Xi Jinping

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

padraig: dionysusaur: "Right."
-- Fred

"That's What !"
-- Xi Jinping


"Relax!"
--Frankie
 
evanate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, too sexy for Milan? The original European epicenter of the virus?

WHAT DID YOU KNOW AND WHEN DID YOU KNOW IT?


And what does that mean for New York and Japan?

What sort of world do we live in where prophetic visions are reserved for the few people that show up for the opening act for the opening act for an Ace of Base show?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I won't form an opinion until I hear from Tommy Tutone.
 
