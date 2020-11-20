 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Russian man is going to need a bigger ice scrapper to remove giant concrete slab. Also new shorts   (boingboing.net) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he knows his car alarm is functional.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrapper?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.


Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Without the Shill:

Concrete Block Crushes Car || ViralHog
Youtube Xkh0Ww-9xZk

Screw you subby!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?


Considering that it's falling outward going towards it would yield better results.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, block drives you around!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?


It almost hit him. If he ran towards the building that would have been the better choice.
It was just one part of the building that fell. The whole building didn't collapse.
 
mgb57
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did his alarm go off? I assume he had to open his car to get the scraper out.
 
mgb57
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?

It almost hit him. If he ran towards the building that would have been the better choice.
It was just one part of the building that fell. The whole building didn't collapse.


Did he have time to assess the situation?

Running toward an open area is usually a better reflexive action.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?

It almost hit him. If he ran towards the building that would have been the better choice.
It was just one part of the building that fell. The whole building didn't collapse.


Ok now do this first thing in the morning just as you're scraping the snow off your windshield and were not expecting a giant piece of concrete to come flying your way.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Block:  C'mon man.  You promised to drop me off at the square.

and / or

Block:"  Shotgun!  I call shotgun

and / or

Soon to be featured on a Farmers Insurance commercial.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?

It almost hit him. If he ran towards the building that would have been the better choice.
It was just one part of the building that fell. The whole building didn't collapse.


And you wouldn't be worried about something else falling on you when a couple tons of concrete just flaked off and split your car in half???
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
he has 12 pairs of shorts. one for each month. in the group of jokes i first heard as a kid. did you hear the joke about the vacuum cleaner? did you hear the joke about the pig?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
scrapper ?

is it really totaled?
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Epic.

Also, I was complaining about the weather and cold here in Toronto. Seeing that reminds me that things could always be worse. I could be in Russia.

Russia: It's just worth
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chawco: Epic.

Also, I was complaining about the weather and cold here in Toronto. Seeing that reminds me that things could always be worse. I could be in Russia.

Russia: It's just worth


Autocorrect changed at the last moment and ruined my post. I was a little too fast hit the add comment
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?

Considering that it's falling outward going towards it would yield better results.


If you see something falling towards you, no time for taking a survey..  concrete is falling from a building, therefore GTFO away from that building..  what else might fall... when in doubt, RUN !
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would have been a perfect "It only happens in Russia" thing if, when he ran into the parking lot, he was hit by a tank that just happened to be passing through.

Other than that though, holy crap
 
huntercr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
External camera with audio? I suppose.
Concrete block falls straight down vs toppling... hmmmm...
Concrete block (suspended? ) over what looks like a single story building?
Color me a skeptic.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That boulder should have known not to mess with a good scrapper.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: REDARMYVODKA: Walker: People always run the wrong way. I probably would too. He had a 50/50 chance and chose the wrong way.

Huh?

He went the wrong way?

You think he'd have been better off running towards the building that is shedding thousands of pounds of concrete?

It almost hit him. If he ran towards the building that would have been the better choice.
It was just one part of the building that fell. The whole building didn't collapse....yet!


FTFY
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just his neighbors punishing him for listening to hardbass.
 
