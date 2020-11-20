 Skip to content
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The hikers did not have any maps, lights, food, warm clothing and no plan on what they intended to hike,"

Yep, that sounds like Florida people.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Mountains"

/ Looks out window at North Cascades.
// Now THERE're some hills that will kill you!
/// "There're" sounds like a car that wont start.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How can you freeze in Florida? No, wait. He froze in the White Mountains of PA. My bad.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they medevaced him to the middle of the North Atlantic.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: "The hikers did not have any maps, lights, food, warm clothing and no plan on what they intended to hike,"

Yep, that sounds like Florida people.


I'm here in NH, and get news emails from NH Fish & Game, and we seem to have something like this about weekly - hikers (or hiker) gets lost after wandering into the mountains with no map, plan or gear and needs to be rescued.  Looked it up, and we average 180 rescues a year. Just a note, you will get a bill for that rescue - unless you buy a Hike Safe card. Basically a "done something dumb and need to be rescued" insurance, unless it's so dumb they rule it intentionally negligent, then you still get the bill.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I haven't seen this particular Bond movie.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoa, Darwin throws a flag on the field. The rescuers committed interference.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: "The hikers did not have any maps, lights, food, warm clothing and no plan on what they intended to hike,"

Yep, that sounds like Florida people.


Or Masshats, or New Yorkers, or pretty much anybody who figures "aw, those mountains are short, how bad could it be?"

Too bad the Whites are such dipshiat magnets.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Samfucious: "Mountains"

/ Looks out window at North Cascades.
// Now THERE're some hills that will kill you!
/// "There're" sounds like a car that wont start.


Double dog dare you to climb Mount Washington this weekend. It's not too bad up there today. Winds are only 56mph. It's not like they have to chain down the buildings....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Walker: "The hikers did not have any maps, lights, food, warm clothing and no plan on what they intended to hike,"

Yep, that sounds like Florida people.

I'm here in NH, and get news emails from NH Fish & Game, and we seem to have something like this about weekly - hikers (or hiker) gets lost after wandering into the mountains with no map, plan or gear and needs to be rescued.  Looked it up, and we average 180 rescues a year. Just a note, you will get a bill for that rescue - unless you buy a Hike Safe card. Basically a "done something dumb and need to be rescued" insurance, unless it's so dumb they rule it intentionally negligent, then you still get the bill.


You're also covered if you have a hunting license, fishing license, or a boat, off road vehicle, or snowmobile registration in New Hampshire.

http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/h​t​ml/xviii/206/206-26-bb.htm
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surprised he lived.  I hike Mt. Pemigewasset  a few times a year.  It's a moderate hike, but there are minor rock scrambles where it would be really easy to turn/break an ankle.

Beginning late September, when I'm out solo, I bring along about a half pack instead of a day pack for my day hikes.  Down puffy, a down quilt, a single person tent, and an air mattress.  Even if I fall and break a bone, I can survive an uncomfortable night in the woods.  I also text a friend, my exact route, and time I'll be off the trail.  If I don't check in, and can't be contacted, they alert rescuers.

Don't fark around in the mountains.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Or Masshats, or New Yorkers, or pretty much anybody who figures "aw, those mountains are short, how bad could it be?"


When you say "New Yorkers", make sure you specify people from New York City.

Some of us grew up in the mountains of New York (Adirondacks and Catskills) and know our way around the woods, and how to use a map and compass, and have some survival skills.  New York is actually a fairly conservative state, and one that has a lot of hunters and hikers, if you ignore everything south of Yonkers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adirond​a​ck_Forty-Sixers
 
