(NPR)   You can thank "The Queen's Gambit" for chess sets being this year's hot Christmas gift that will be gathering dust in the closet by spring
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Already got mine, suckers!

2020 Battle for the White House Chess Commercial
Youtube lKWJoe3_HIY
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If only chess had been cool when I was in high school.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are a number of studies showing a direct correlation between the number of books in a home and the later higher-than-average levels of intelligence and/or achievement of children raised in that home. It would be interesting to see if there's anything similar correlating such outcomes with the presence of a chess set in the home. I'm also predicting that similar studies would show exactly the opposite correlation related to the presence of a Yahtzee game.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Already got mine, suckers!


I love the "STRICT LIMIT OF ONE, BUT YOU CAN GET THREE!"

Also love that Pence is a queen.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a number of studies showing a direct correlation between the number of books in a home and the later higher-than-average levels of intelligence and/or achievement of children raised in that home. It would be interesting to see if there's anything similar correlating such outcomes with the presence of a chess set in the home. I'm also predicting that similar studies would show exactly the opposite correlation related to the presence of a Yahtzee game.


How DARE you!!
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, suckers, I have a 3D printer.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why no love for the Evan's Gambit?
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a number of studies showing a direct correlation between the number of books in a home and the later higher-than-average levels of intelligence and/or achievement of children raised in that home. It would be interesting to see if there's anything similar correlating such outcomes with the presence of a chess set in the home. I'm also predicting that similar studies would show exactly the opposite correlation related to the presence of a Yahtzee game.


I've never seen a strongly positive link. Chess is largely unintuitive; it is a learned sport of prediction and decision-making, and while the second can become intuitive when one has a grasp of the rules, prediction is taught (as indeed they cover in Queen's Gambit, with excessive focus on openings). Pianos on the other hand, have a strong correlation with mathematical skills, and that's something that's been known as far back as Roman times.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Backgammon, any one?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've tried to increase the presence of hot fake-redhead models in my home due to the queens gambit... with no luck thanks to corona virus.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



/that's what I keep telling myself.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a number of studies showing a direct correlation between the number of books in a home and the later higher-than-average levels of intelligence and/or achievement of children raised in that home. It would be interesting to see if there's anything similar correlating such outcomes with the presence of a chess set in the home. I'm also predicting that similar studies would show exactly the opposite correlation related to the presence of a Yahtzee game.


Last I checked, those studies were terrible and were probably just measuring correlation between "kids who have parents who are the kinds of people inclined and able to keep a bunch of books around" and intelligence. I'm pretty sure adding books to your house isn't like sprinkling magic smart dust.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: Backgammon, any one?


My preferred game, but I play both.
 
camarugala
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a number of studies showing a direct correlation between the number of books in a home and the later higher-than-average levels of intelligence and/or achievement of children raised in that home. It would be interesting to see if there's anything similar correlating such outcomes with the presence of a chess set in the home. I'm also predicting that similar studies would show exactly the opposite correlation related to the presence of a Yahtzee game.


Just off the top of my head, I think you would have to eliminate people who had a predisposition to gambling and are prone to "sunken cost" situations.
As far as I know, obsessive behavioral characteristics don't necessarily draw people in a specific intelligence bracket.
 
