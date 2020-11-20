 Skip to content
(NPR)   So it turns out that betting on how many of your factory workers are going to get covid might not be good for your executive career path   (npr.org) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sociopaths and narcissists often rise into management roles due to their willingness to cast people aside. I'm thinking that the higher ups aren't really mad that they were doing it but are furious that they got caught.

/ I used to work at a place where HR directors never lasted more than a year and about half lasted less than 6 months. Every time a new HR director would be hired they would fire several HR personnel to make it look like they were changing how things were done. We had an office pool on how many months each new HR director would last and the tiebreaker was picking how many people the new person would fire. It got so bad that many of us joked about not bothering to learn the names of the HR staff since they weren't going to be there for long anyways. HR was definitely never told about this.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Note:  Suspended, not fired.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guillotines now plz kthx.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$5 per square?
Do they fill in the digits on the outside of the grid before or after you choose the square?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Guillotines now plz kthx.


This is an emergency. We'll have to settle for a rope now.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Note:  Suspended, not fired.


I hope they're never fired. Just demote them to working the line.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: crzybtch: Note:  Suspended, not fired.

I hope they're never fired. Just demote them to working the line.


What is the rendering plant equivalent of getting fragged?
 
manhole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It turns out COVID CAN be fun!
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Note:  Suspended, not fired.


Without pay, plus an outside investigation, at least.

/better than I hoped for in 2020
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting caught betting.

Also, I'm sure that while there appears to be short term consequences, the overall long term will probably still result in a better outcome for him than the life outcomes for the workers.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
red230:  I used to work at a place where HR directors never lasted more than a year and about half lasted less than 6 months. Every time a new HR director would be hired they would fire several HR personnel to make it look like they were changing how things were done. We had an office pool on how many months each new HR director would last and the tiebreaker was picking how many people the new person would fire. It got so bad that many of us joked about not bothering to learn the names of the HR staff since they weren't going to be there for long anyways. HR was definitely never told about this.

We did much the same thing whenever we got a new two-spoots-up-the-chain boss. Not my boss, but either her boss or her boss' boss. We went through something like 12 in 7 years. Longest anyone lasted was about 18 months. Shortest was 3 months.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is "Dead Peasant Insurance" still a thing?
 
