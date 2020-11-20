 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Mush, Mush, Mush tural-i-addy, Me Mush, Mush, Mush tural-i-ay   (patch.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks pretty effective
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what they were created for, more or less?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doyouremember.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The burglars managed to steal at least a pillowcase from the home, and Donovan said he was not sure if they had time to make off with anything else.

It really tied the bed together
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he said if you try to take it, I got a big shillelagh?

/And by the way
//Top o' the mornin' to ya
 
huntercr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My brain is broken so I sang subbie's headline to Crazy Town's "Butterfly"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of my favorite low-level druid spells.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That looks pretty effective


Was gonna say that that looks like it can do some damage.
I like the simplicity of said weapon.

/looks like a prototype golf club as well
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: One of my favorite low-level druid spells.


"I cast shil-shila-shilayla!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fat boy: [doyouremember.com image 300x169]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Now that's a cartoon I haven't heard in a long time.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Ruse burglars"

First time ive heard that phrase....

I approve.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having a collection of ancient and prehistoric sportsball gear displayed around the house seems to be a good idea.

Hurl before it was common in college:
i2.wp.comView Full Size


Shinty stick:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Bandy stick with metal tip:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Bando stick if you're Welsh and coulda' been a contender
museum.walesView Full Size


Kolven stick:
christies.comView Full Size


/why yes, I am procrastinating
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.