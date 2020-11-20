 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   New Oxford study says covid reinfection 'highly unlikely' for at least six months. No word yet from the AP or Strunk & White   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...Strunk & White.  I generally don't want to use the Obi Wan meme gif, but...it's probably been 20 years since I've that name.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting to find out what Chicago has to say about it.
 
jbuist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I'm waiting to find out what Chicago has to say about it.


Chicago only uses sign language.
They speak...manually.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.


That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.
 
jbuist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.


Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jbuist: Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.

Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.


Everyone does.  Don't let it get to you.  Next month when it's real bad, Fark will have lots of comments about how immunity is only been seen to last for *eight* months...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I'm waiting to find out what Chicago has to say about it.


They put one of yours in the library, you put one of them in the pressroom!

It's the Chicago way!
 
Callous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: jbuist: Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.

Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.

Everyone does.  Don't let it get to you.  Next month when it's real bad, Fark will have lots of comments about how immunity is only been seen to last for *eight* months...


Some Farkers seem to be reveling in it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Oxford Covid? Oxford Coma?

It's a bet farfetched, but I will allow it as this is Fark and bad puns are an art form on Fark.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Callous: BafflerMeal: jbuist: Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.

Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.

Everyone does.  Don't let it get to you.  Next month when it's real bad, Fark will have lots of comments about how immunity is only been seen to last for *eight* months...

Some Farkers seem to be reveling in it.


That or are just sick of the wishful thinking by others that this thing is "just a flu" and that the miracle vaccine will end it on day one.
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The results of the study have been in a hermetically sealed mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's front porch...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Callous: BafflerMeal: jbuist: Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.

Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.

Everyone does.  Don't let it get to you.  Next month when it's real bad, Fark will have lots of comments about how immunity is only been seen to last for *eight* months...

Some Farkers seem to be reveling in it.

That or are just sick of the wishful thinking by others that this thing is "just a flu" and that the miracle vaccine will end it on day one.


Neither way of thinking makes any actual difference, anyway.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: jbuist: Dork Gently: jbuist: Great, so now that we're 7 months in everybody that got caught up in the first wave is possibly susceptible again coming into flu season.

That's not what this study says.  The six month number is because that's how much data that have, not because they think immunity wears off after that long.

Thank you.  I should have read it.  I just assume worst case scenario these days.

Everyone does.  Don't let it get to you.  Next month when it's real bad, Fark will have lots of comments about how immunity is only been seen to last for *eight* months...


COVID immunity could also suddenly collapse after seven months, and this study would still be valid.  It's more likely that immunity lasts longer, but whether that means nine months, two years, a decade, or something else is guesswork at this point.  Some coronaviruses are among the viruses that cause the common cold, and people can apparently catch those again within two years.  But people who had SARS in 2003 had much longer-lived antibody responses.  It is reasonable to think that COVID-19 is more like SARS, but we don't know.
 
