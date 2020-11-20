 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Bad: getting a court ordered drug test. Worse: losing your children to the system because of a false positive. Fark: Because the tester never tested and just lied on the results form to save money   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuits should be epic.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the number of mothers and grandmothers in prison
This shiathole lowlife is going to be the prison punching bag, they are going to be lining up like Airplane!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The sentence is longer than two chemists in Massachusetts got for independently falsifying thousands of test results each in criminal case.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The sentence is longer than two chemists in Massachusetts got for independently falsifying thousands of test results each in criminal case.


Being from Alabama is an aggravating circumstance for sentencing purposes?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess the tester wanted the results to look real, so they threw some positives in among the made up result.  Nice.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good lord.

Burn in hell you rotten coont.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She looks like she ate the samples.
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the only thing a capitalist hates more than a communist is a competitor.


Civilization is not a market, and markets are not civilized.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sometimes evils is just lazy AF.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should have said, "He would have tested positive at some time anyway, so who cares?" like when a parent smacks a kid out of the blue "for something you did later".
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I no longer believe in drugs... thank DailyMail
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...she would collect blood, urine and hair samples..."

Um... hair?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "...she would collect blood, urine and hair samples..."

Um... hair?


For when you want to fire someone for what they did 6 months ago.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe things like drug tests to determine if a family gets torn apart should not be a for-profit private business? Cuz reasons. Also, maybe because any test like this is gonna fark up x% of the time, there should be like more than one test/ set it f samples taken? Dunno. This is terrible. Any form of for profit law enforcement or incarceration should be banned or very very highly regulated
 
pointfdr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i wonder if this is happening in any covid testing labs?
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Once CPS gets their hooks in they don't easily let go.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark her. Life in prison should be what happened. As a cop, I can say the biggest problem we have is corrupt assholes like this who work against the system from inside.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "...she would collect blood, urine and hair samples..."

Um... hair?


You can test for drugs taken when the hair was growing that would have already left the rest of the body.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be great if the tester and the testee could share the same jail cell. Everyone loves a prison cat fight.

/someone PLEASE bring back that show called "jail" I miss it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I recently did a drug test (for a temp job) and the cup I peed in was lined with some kind of ribbed cotton-like material. In between the material and the plastic was a series of indicator strips, visible from the outside of the cup, that would darken if I tested positive. The cup itself had different strips for the detection of 5 different substances.  Instant results...didn't have to be shipped off anywhere.

/tested negative for everything, in case you were wondering
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: It would be great if the tester and the testee could share the same jail cell. Everyone loves a prison cat fight.

/someone PLEASE bring back that show called "jail" I miss it.


Surely someone wherever she ends up will have had some kind of similar situation and she'll get the everliving shiat beat out of her for a while......I'm okay with that.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
End the war on drugs!!
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you did nothing wrong and CPS took your kids because someone lied, there really would be no end to the anger you'd feel at the whole system.  I can't even imagine what I'd do in such a situation.  My knee-jerk reaction is to start killing those within that system, but then you're guaranteed to never see your kids again.

She'll declare bankruptcy and those she has wronged will get nothing....and that's terribly sad.

If she DOESN'T spend the absolute rest of her life in jail, it feels like the system is wrong.  On the other hand I sure as hell don't want to pay for her terrible ass for the rest of her life.  I guess I'll just have to hope that some inmates kill her...which also feels wrong.

I guess this is the sort of thing where old-timey banishment made sense.  We don't want to kill you, but we don't want you around anymore, so go starve to death on your own elsewhere.  The population is just too dense for that these days.  We don't really have a good option.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MattyBlast: "...she would collect blood, urine and hair samples..."

Um... hair?

For when you want to fire someone for what they did 6 months ago.


It's even worse than that. Hair absorbs THC from the air if you are around smokers and will test positive even if you didn't touch anything.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4595642/
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got a false positive drug test once.  Scared the shiate out of me.  Turns out that the testers were using a discontinued test that would create false positives from things like renatidine (an antacid which I used, the atrocities that people endured as a result of that is another story I'm sure).  Anyway, I asked and paid for a $50 lab analysis which they never even bothered to perform.  So, I ended up paying another lab $120 for a hair test which of course came up negative.  Only then did they refund the money.  Another story would be how the couple managing the program looked like an old gay dude who looked old enough to be the woman's father, and they both used to run a state program of some sort for convicted pedophiles.  It was all shady as fark but really not surprising to me in the sense that I did not have high standards for our justice system.  Eventually I would complete their "course" for DWI and have the charges dropped as my attorney said it was easier than fighting it in court.  Of note, my attorney used to be a former prosecutor for the county and I wouldn't be surprised if it was a racket they were all running together.
 
Jster422
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'To save money'.


You already own a business that makes profit off of mandatory drug testing.  But of course, not enough.


This is the underlying problem driving all of the other problems we have in this country.  For some people it is Never Enough, and they'll do anything to keep acquiring More.

/okay that and racism.  Some overlap there.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattyBlast: I recently did a drug test (for a temp job) and the cup I peed in was lined with some kind of ribbed cotton-like material. In between the material and the plastic was a series of indicator strips, visible from the outside of the cup, that would darken if I tested positive. The cup itself had different strips for the detection of 5 different substances.  Instant results...didn't have to be shipped off anywhere.

/tested negative for everything, in case you were wondering


Always next time!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.