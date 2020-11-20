 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   The ass-men of Bilderberg strike again   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fat-ass craze is merely to justify industrialized food fueling obesity.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to warn young men that a woman with a nice fat ass will eventually have the rest of her body catch up.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got hungry arse
I feel the magic between you and I

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in such enchanting colours!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accentuating cellulite. Hawt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



For those not getting the reference...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we fat shame even though the article is about bad fashion?

cool.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get behind this fashion.
I missed the whole hot pants thing 'cause of my all expense paid vacation in Vietnam.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be called "being fat".
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ass-illuminati == best-illuminati
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an ass.
They all feel just fine in bed.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It used to be called "being fat".


Only two of them are fat, really, and they should NOT be wearing those shorts.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Is this the thread where we fat shame even though the article is about bad fashion?

cool.


You sound...shamed
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the Pope is continuing his work.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These AW's in violation of quaratine.

/ Lock the Plague Rats up.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That does not look comfortable.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
some peoples taste is all in their mouth
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The fat-ass craze is merely to justify industrialized food fueling obesity.


It started in prehistoric times so it must be almost over.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You mother get up, you're getting hot for the thiccness
You farker get up, you're getting hot for the thiccness
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's only natural...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mother Nature Approved
 
