 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Very late library book returned. How late? If enforced, the fine could be $580...at 2¢ per day   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 10:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many libraries stop the fine near the cost of the book. They just want a new copy for the collection at that point.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've got a library book here that was loaned out in 1982. Its on my bookshelf. I could mail it to the library without a return address. I wonder what the fine would be.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Many libraries stop the fine near the cost of the book. They just want a new copy for the collection at that point.


Yeah, I want to say that our library stops it at half the purchase price of the book. That used to be standard practice in libraries, so the joke was that you could just find their newest books and "purchase" them at half off.

But then you've gotta deal with the Library Cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
rules are rules, pay the fine you dirty scofflaw
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: I've got a library book here that was loaned out in 1982. Its on my bookshelf. I could mail it to the library without a return address. I wonder what the fine would be.


I still have a copy of The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich that I checked out in 1982 for my senior honors history class in high school (the densest and boringest read ever). I still plan to finish it some day...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I forgot to return a book until it was a couple months overdue. I checked my account online and it said they were charging me the cost of the book, maybe around $30. I found the book, went in with it, and they reduced the fine to the maximum late fee of like $3 or something.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I still have a copy of The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich that I checked out in 1982 for my senior honors history class in high school (the densest and boringest read ever). I still plan to finish it some day.


My book is a King Arthur book that my friend "never returned" he gave it to me because I had a bookshelf in my room as a kid.

"here Stek, hold on this, just put it on your bookshelf"

I've only opened it to the back page were the library info is and the little pocket for the card. I've never read it.

I did mean to return it. Just never did.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.