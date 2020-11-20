 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Cross your fingers this isn't a headline played out again and again in the coming weeks   (reuters.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reason 7,643,211 (and counting) that qualified immunity need to be reigned in.

Law enforcement officers need to be held accountable when they fark up.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crickets from the NRA on this.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It already is a headline that plays out week over week, yeah?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
knock knock

"What the f..."

BLAM BLAM BLAM

"You have the right to remain silent..."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a good job there wasn't an autistic puppy in the house otherwise they'd have had to execute everyone.
 
pheed [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: Crickets from the NRA on this.


To paraphrase the "had sex" meme:

Doesn't matter, sold guns.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hand guns are made for killin'
They ain't no good for nothin' else
And if you like to drink your whiskey
You might even shoot yourself
So why don't we dump 'em people
To the bottom of the sea
Before some ol' fool come around here
Wanna shoot either you or me
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cops executed a white man?...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 Yeah, just like your phone, there is no law forcing you to answer it.

Force them to bust the door down and if the police haven't announced themselves, start blasting away. A few of those incidents will have departments rethinking policy.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
While you're at Reuters, check out this story. Police in Rochester, NY, shot a guy in his yard and then charged him with a crime. The police union there (the Locust Club) supported their guy to the hilt. Find out why that case may impact police accountability across the country.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Yeah, just like your phone, there is no law forcing you to answer it.

Force them to bust the door down and if the police haven't announced themselves, start blasting away. A few of those incidents will have departments demanding even more miltech


Fixed for our unfortunate reality
 
jchic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The cops are absolutely wrong but answering the door with gun in hand is probably not the best idea either.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Andrew Scott made a fateful decision that night: he chose to answer his door with a gun in his hand. That changed everything."

No, it did NOT "change everything." It was absolutely his right to be armed in his his own home when unannounced strangers started banging on his door at 1:30am.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just make sure that your aim is true and your clip is maximum capacity.
 
Conthan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The girlfriend is lucky she didn't get shot too, after Breonna Taylor we've learned that you don't even have to be armed, if you are in a home with someone who is armed you are fair game as well.
 
huntercr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
whince... The tattoos... they don't age well.
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The cops had the wrong address. They should be held liable.

I know if I make a mistake I've got 8 different bosses coming around telling me about it.
 
slantsix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So many idiots here. All of them.
If the cops were there to bust somebody, why did they knock? Oh, because they didn't have a warrant. Why didn't the tenants ask who was at the door? And why grab a gun? Do burglars typically knock first? It's 1:30am, just don't answer the door until the police announce themselves. WTF
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

slantsix: Why didn't the tenants ask who was at the door?


does it matter? the person on the other side could be lying just to get the residents to answer...

omigods.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jchic: The cops are absolutely wrong but answering the door with gun in hand is probably not the best idea either.


Because if it's someone wanting to force their way in, they'll be polite enough to wait while you go fetch your self-defense.

So you can shove your victim blaming where the sun doesn't shine.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "Andrew Scott made a fateful decision that night: he chose to answer his door with a gun in his hand. That changed everything."

No, it did NOT "change everything." It was absolutely his right to be armed in his his own home when unannounced strangers started banging on his door at 1:30am.


Reasons to 1) have a peep hole 2) NOT ANSWER, 3) have an impenetrable door & unbreakable door frame 4) have the ability to assassinate whoever is on the other side of that door or at the very least ruin their day 5) create a hostile court atmosphere where itnia better to be tried by twelve than murdered/carried by six, and finally 6) make that practice so common that the police only know fear when approaching a door so that they will be *very* certain they have the right one on the first try, and will be crystal clear on all consequences if they are wrong.

I'm still waiting to hear the outcome for the Midland, TX man who killed the cop in self defense who entered his home unannounced. The usual jury should be a solid 50/50 split in this case.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what's going through the mind of the cop that pulled the trigger and killed an innocent person.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Hand guns are made for killin'
They ain't no good for nothin' else
And if you like to drink your whiskey
You might even shoot yourself
So why don't we dump 'em people
To the bottom of the sea
Before some ol' fool come around here
Wanna shoot either you or me


and the band that sings that is the darling of the trumpers

Play Free Bird!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder what's going through the mind of the cop that pulled the trigger and killed an innocent person.


"I wonder how much my retirement has grown this week? How's the Bucks doing? Should I have a Publix sub or fried chicken for dinner? I wonder when that promotion will be finalized?"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder what's going through the mind of the cop that pulled the trigger and killed an innocent person.


Well they certainly aren't thinking they shot an innocent person.
 
Burchill
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

huntercr: whince... The tattoos... they don't age well.


That's your take home from this story yeah?
 
Burchill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

slantsix: So many idiots here. All of them.
If the cops were there to bust somebody, why did they knock? Oh, because they didn't have a warrant. Why didn't the tenants ask who was at the door? And why grab a gun? Do burglars typically knock first? It's 1:30am, just don't answer the door until the police announce themselves. WTF


Victim blaming.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

huntercr: whince... The tattoos... they don't age well.


The important thing is that you weigh on on the appearance of a woman.
 
huntercr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Graffito: huntercr: whince... The tattoos... they don't age well.

The important thing is that you weigh on on the appearance of a woman.


Welcome to fark! Glad to see you read the manual
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Well they certainly aren't thinking they shot an innocent person.


So you're saying that he would have no empathy? Unless he's a total sociopath or mentality unhinged, any person would feel guilty and at least some remorse.

If it were me, I would blame the person who had the wrong address...

"Carl, damn it, you got the wrong address again!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Cops executed a white man?...
[Fark user image image 425x253]


Yes, I remember the outrage. All the news reports on every channel, his baby pictures being plastered everywhere. The protests and rioting.
 
hej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Cops executed a white man?...
[Fark user image image 425x253]


Indeed. Since minorities have disproportionately been shot by police, it's time that they murdered as many white people as possible just to be fair to everyone.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Burchill: slantsix: So many idiots here. All of them.
If the cops were there to bust somebody, why did they knock? Oh, because they didn't have a warrant. Why didn't the tenants ask who was at the door? And why grab a gun? Do burglars typically knock first? It's 1:30am, just don't answer the door until the police announce themselves. WTF

Victim blaming.


You're right and I'll walk that back. Hadn't had coffee yet. Gun ownership is a foreign concept to me, and I don't think I'd be the type to answer the door with a gun in hand, that's all.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Jeebus Saves: Well they certainly aren't thinking they shot an innocent person.

So you're saying that he would have no empathy? Unless he's a total sociopath or mentality unhinged, any person would feel guilty and at least some remorse.

If it were me, I would blame the person who had the wrong address...

"Carl, damn it, you got the wrong address again!"


It's the us vs them mentality.  Nothing to feel bad about when you shoot a bad guy.  They had it coming.  Why would they answer the door with a gun making me shoot them?  They had a record a mile long.  He was a crack head.  The list of excuses is a mile long, and they believe them.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Andrew Scott made a fateful decision that night: he chose to answer his door with a gun in his hand. That changed everything. That is the one thing that - more than anything else - led to this tragedy,"

It's definitely not the fault of the police for banging on a random door in the middle of the night, not properly announcing themselves in any way, and immediately pulling out their guns and shooting as soon as the door was open with a during a word. Nope. Not at all. Answering the door with a gun in your hand in a possibly sketchy neighbourhood, a gun that for whatever reason the law decides you're totally allowed to have, that's definitely grounds for execution.

Definitely Not the fault of those poor police officers who were just I guess doing their jobs of banging on right of doors at night and shooting people.

Yep, Totally this happened because you had a gun in his hand. In his own house. Nothing else possibly could be said to have really driven this event. Nothing at all.

Think Of all poor office of Sylvester had to go through because that man answer his door with a gun
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Nothing to feel bad about when you shoot a bad guy.  They had it coming.  Why would they answer the door with a gun making me shoot them?  They had a record a mile long.  He was a crack head.  The list of excuses is a mile long, and they believe them.


While that's all good and understandable at the time of the incident, now that that the news reported it was the wrong address and the wrong person, there has to be a tiny bit of "ut oh, I shot and killed an innocent man."

Unless I read the article wrong, it was the wrong address. I would think any human that isn't a sociopath would feel remorse.
 
