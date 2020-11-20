 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Burger Joint. May I take your order?   (local21news.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay for repeats!
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's really scary when Nosferatu pops up at the end of each one!
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if some flickering lights in a restaurant don't convince the skeptics, I don't know what will.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: It's really scary when Nosferatu pops up at the end of each one!


True story, as a young teen, me and some youth-group kids put on a Halloween haunted play land at a Burger King for charity.  It was barely kid scary.  At the end, our lame Dracula (me) popped out of the coffin as the group approached.  There were adults that were crying they were so scared.  I don't think any kids did anything but laugh.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: Well if some flickering lights in a restaurant don't convince the skeptics, I don't know what will.


...and if you're a skeptic, maybe... maybe the ghosts will just burn down the place!

/electrical fire
//they need to have their wiring looked at
///somewhere a rat has chewed
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of these recordings included "Ethel", "I can leave", "I told you not to whisper", "Duke was here", and "We're dead".

Duke sucks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ghost actually said, "ether", is just looking for a good time.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, it's worse than a haunting. It's an electrical problem.

After you get the repair bill, you're going to wish it was a haunting instead.


/There are no ghosts
//Grow the fark up
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Ghost Burger, home of the Ghost Burger, can I take your order?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hoblit: imaconnect4guy: Well if some flickering lights in a restaurant don't convince the skeptics, I don't know what will.

...and if you're a skeptic, maybe... maybe the ghosts will just burn down the place!

/electrical fire
//they need to have their wiring looked at
///somewhere a rat has chewed


The ghost wasn't saying BOOOOOOOOOOO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Haunted by the specter of electrical code violations.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

db2: Haunted by the specter of electrical code violations.


It is scary how that sh*t can follow you around.
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pfft that's nothing. I once went to Wong burger with my roommates and we had awesome wasabi fries. My friend Carl, unfortunately, got his dick ripped off
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Orbs, a "bizarre strand", and flickering lights.
That's not a ghost, that's a lack of maintenance. Don't hire an exorcist, hire a janitor.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.