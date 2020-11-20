 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man fighting Covid-19 paralyzed after getting bit by cobra. That's what happens when Dr. Mindbender is your attending physician   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, did the Cobra Venom cure the Covid? Snake oil salesmen are dying to know!!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him a big electric shock and he might turn into some sort of Kung Fu freak of nature!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better irradiate him, see if he turns into a man-sized snake, or a large snake w/ arms, or he can transform between man and snake. I'm not sure how the biology works out w/ reptile superheroes/villains.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Mindbender was a dentist, so that might have been your first mistake.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this is really sad. Blindness and paralysis? If that were me, I'd want to be euthanized.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will never defeat the Cobras
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shove a mongoose up his ass?  I dunno, not a doctor.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was over in India doing charity work, got stuck there because of the pandemic, continued helping people, then gets the one-two of pandemic and snake bite.

This is the literal no good deed goes unpunished.
 
huntercr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think after he survives this, he needs to watch out for a falling piano or anvil on his walk home.
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lectos: Shove a mongoose up his ass?  I dunno, not a doctor.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
GDubDub
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After 5 days writhing in pain, the snake died, of COVID19.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
communiteabooks.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Give him a big electric shock and he might turn into some sort of Kung Fu freak of nature!


Just don't whistle. Snakes HATE that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: [communiteabooks.com image 317x499]


Disregard
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So... Add blindness and paralysis to the list of Covid related ailments?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Give him a big electric shock and he might turn into some sort of Kung Fu freak of nature!


whatever happened to part 2?

There was quite the buzz about it at one point.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Covid-19 was actually the name of the snake.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jeez. Malaria, dengue fever, COVID, then bitten by a cobra. Dude can't catch a break.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was Milo Minderbinder the doctor's accountant?
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: He was over in India doing charity work, got stuck there because of the pandemic, continued helping people, then gets the one-two of pandemic and snake bite.

This is the literal no good deed goes unpunished.


More specifically......these are the heore's we need.

Not some celebrity actor mad that their drink order and treatment of wait staff was made public by some random NYC server that they for some reason, expected said server to take that information to the grave, because.

In fact, I really couldn't care about what the damn celebrity thinks, I do care about how this person is doing though.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

links136: JohnnyApocalypse: He was over in India doing charity work, got stuck there because of the pandemic, continued helping people, then gets the one-two of pandemic and snake bite.

This is the literal no good deed goes unpunished.

More specifically......these are the heore's we need.

Not some celebrity actor mad that their drink order and treatment of wait staff was made public by some random NYC server that they for some reason, expected said server to take that information to the grave, because.

In fact, I really couldn't care about what the damn celebrity thinks, I do care about how this person is doing though.


That is a weirdly specific grievance.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this the latest Final Destination movie?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: He was over in India doing charity work, got stuck there because of the pandemic, continued helping people, then gets the one-two of pandemic and snake bite.

This is the literal no good deed goes unpunished.


Don't help India.  They have chosen a different solution.  Their solution is make replacement people, instead of make things safer or healthier.  It is a valid solution to the problems at hand.  Just different.  They don't need help, they have solved their problem.
 
