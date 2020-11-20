 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   It's pee-puns aplenty as pickers perplexed at a plethora of pissy plastic... bottles. Dammit   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 7:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pewtrid
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pitchers
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obviously, the guy who was driving around with a passenger seat full of trucker lemon aid had a hot date
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*lemonade, I seriously need to drink this coffee
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Put 'me on Kijiiji, someone wants those.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pepsis
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like the end of our subway lines here in the DC area:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the train driver who had the rust colored pee might wanna see his doctor
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought that those were accumulated, not a one time drop.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do they know they're all pee? Did they taste them?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 346x750]


I hope he didn't drink it.
But the cap's off, so he probably did.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.