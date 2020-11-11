 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Medieval warrior found buried with sword and knives at bottom of a Lithuanian lake, hidden under mud for 500 years. Archaeologists say he wasn't really buried there so resurrection could be in the cards   (lrt.lt) divider line
14
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 8:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 years? You're going to need a True Resurrection, and a shiatload of diamonds.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misjudged the thickness of the ice, Mr. Veg-O-Matic did.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Perhaps they could perform a farcical aquatic ceremony?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


watch out for the ghosts
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Listen, strange men lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Check for fangs, and don't remove the stake that impaled "him".
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe he was Rus Viking and they didn't have a boat to see him off...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Cause of death undetermined "

Maybe be buried in a lake for 500 years? Checkmate libs.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that is an impressively well preserved sword for being underwater for 6-700 years.

It's also extremely long for the time period

lrt.ltView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm no archeologist, but that looks remarkably well preserved.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: Listen, strange men lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.


Mandate from the masses / tart in a lake?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's quite the restoration!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: Listen, strange men lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.


Better than what we have now.
Can't you see the violence inherent in the system?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.