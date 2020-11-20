 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   2K in a day; worst since May. Some might say it's time to pray   (cnn.com) divider line
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We've tried prayer.  So far it has had the opposite result.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

Honestly, that sounds like a conservative estimate. This winter is going to be great!
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

Honestly, that sounds like a conservative estimate. This winter is going to be great!


I've been assured we are gonna hit herd immunity any day now.  Any.  Day.  Now.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh, wrong again, libs, it's all a hoax that's going away as soon as election day is over. Plus I have it on good authority that trump himself invented an antidote to it that the democrats and big pharma are covering up to steal the election. It's all pretty obvious when you think about it...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But, you know, it's more important for McConnell and the Republicans to get the perfect COVID deal, and make sure that the Federal Government freezes like a deer in the headlights so that Trump can continue fighting for a job he has never performed in properly. The dead bodies are just human pavestones towards a better future!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
... or make things out of clay, or lay by the bay, I just may!

Sorry, gotta try humor to keep from going insane.  This is horrific

hissatsu: "We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

Honestly, that sounds like a conservative estimate. This winter is going to be great!


We'll be at 2,500 per day next week, if not today!
 
Todd300
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"All I hear is COVID, COVID, COVID"
"Democrat hoax"
"One day it'll be gone, like a miracle"

Words have meaning.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eKonk: Uh, wrong again, libs, it's all a hoax that's going away as soon as election day is over. Plus I have it on good authority that trump himself invented an antidote to it that the democrats and big pharma are covering up to steal the election. It's all pretty obvious when you think about it...


I heard it's going to be gone by spring or summer when it gets warm it just magically goes away.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You think it's bad now?  Wait for the sh*t show 2 weeks after Thanksgiving and the through New Years.  This will be the intended outcome of inaction.
Republicans won't help you and they won't even encourage you to help yourself.  Stay the f*ck at home.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last night we were stocking up on groceries for the next couple weeks and the Muzak cut out for an update
"To help control the spread of the virus...."
And it caught me off guard just how middle of a dystopic sci fi movie it really felt.
Stopped me in my tracks how surreal and normal it was at the same time.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farking hell, in Ireland we only just passed 2k deaths since teh 'rona landed here in February, and 4 deaths yesterday. Even though your population is 60x Ireland's that's still a frightening statistic.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You think it's bad now?  Wait for the sh*t show 2 weeks after Thanksgiving and the through New Years.  This will be the intended outcome of inaction.
Republicans won't help you and they won't even encourage you to help yourself.  Stay the f*ck at home.


The writing is everywhere, hospitals full to capacity and the whole country is throwing a second Sturgis.
The year isn't gonna end on a high note.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size


America didn't care about these lives, they just cared that they were caught with their pants down on the world stage, and needed blood to compensate for the embarrassment of it all.

But hey, who needs a public healthcare system that costs a fraction of the current health insurance you all seem to pay every month, when you can waste trillions upon trillions in the desert and filling the pockets of well off rich folk who created the sub prime mortgage crises?

90% approval rating, the worlds entire support, and after 20 years here we are in this shiat hole of a situation.
I've lost track of all the things that were enacted after 9/11, yet barely a finger is lifted when it happens nearly every day.  What's the difference beside no common enemy to rally behind?Anyways, how's Iraq these days?  The mission in Afghanistan is going super smooth 20 years later?I assume if for some reason, there was another attack that ended up killing 1000 people while another 2000 people die every day from covid, the same folks who couldn't give a shiat for the past 8 months will be frothing at the mouth for the blood of which every country hey perceive to be behind it, and still not give a flying fark about covid.The only other explanation is that brick and mortar, the destruction of skyscrapers, is far more important than human lives, because profit I assume./sending thoughts and prayers
 
Todd300
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Be disgusted:

https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2​0​20/10/politics/covid-disappearing-trum​p-comment-tracker/
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so
 
fat_free
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We definitely need an Oasis from this.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Last night we were stocking up on groceries for the next couple weeks and the Muzak cut out for an update
"To help control the spread of the virus...."
And it caught me off guard just how middle of a dystopic sci fi movie it really felt.
Stopped me in my tracks how surreal and normal it was at the same time.


I've had the same experience.  It's even weirder when it's outdoors in a parking lot.

Just like a bad movie.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I might tomorrow.  I did my part today by thinking about it.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so


Imagine if a well known person, maybe a First Lady even, encouraged people to live healthier lives through better diets and exercise. I bet we could all get behind that!
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: ltdanman44: CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so

Imagine if a well known person, maybe a First Lady even, encouraged people to live healthier lives through better diets and exercise. I bet we could all get behind that!


Come to think of it, the response to CVD and COVID has been similar. Scientists and health professionals have laid out a road map for behavior that will greatly reduce the risk of dying from each. And they've been ridiculed and ignored by large (overlapping) parts of the population.

You unwittingly are spot on!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: ltdanman44: CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so

Imagine if a well known person, maybe a First Lady even, encouraged people to live healthier lives through better diets and exercise. I bet we could all get behind that!


nobody is giving up tripple bacon cheeseburgers, patty melts, and pizza!  CVD is self contained, so you have that for a reason nobody gives a crap about it.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Moopy Mac: ltdanman44: CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so

Imagine if a well known person, maybe a First Lady even, encouraged people to live healthier lives through better diets and exercise. I bet we could all get behind that!

nobody is giving up tripple bacon cheeseburgers, patty melts, and pizza!  CVD is self contained, so you have that for a reason nobody gives a crap about it.


People (*cough*) that actually pay real taxes care.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moopy Mac: Moopy Mac: ltdanman44: CVD must be pissed covid getting all the shine.  CVD is mostly preventable and kills 2300 a day like clockwork for the past decade or so

Imagine if a well known person, maybe a First Lady even, encouraged people to live healthier lives through better diets and exercise. I bet we could all get behind that!

Come to think of it, the response to CVD and COVID has been similar. Scientists and health professionals have laid out a road map for behavior that will greatly reduce the risk of dying from each. And they've been ridiculed and ignored by large (overlapping) parts of the population.

You unwittingly are spot on!


I saw an Etsy Christmas ornament that said "2020: OUR FIRST PANDEMIC" and I thought, "only if you're under 30. The rest of us lived through AIDS but just didnt act like it was a pandemic because only icky gays got it."
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: "We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

Honestly, that sounds like a conservative estimate. This winter is going to be great!


The ihme is not really a model.  And it has always been underrepresnetative.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The ONLY good news is that we will finally get an answer as to whether "herd immunity" works with this or not.

/after everyone gets sick and the "at risk" all die off. :(
 
