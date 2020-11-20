 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Mom doesn't hold back the gates on her blog, gushes that she needs to masturbate 'three times a day' and requires it the same way 'other people need water'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So she's hosing down her porch?
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mom who didn't receive the level of attention she desired with plastic surgery, lip injections and tattoos decides to up the ante with a hand in her panty.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She doesn't look like a man.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does she flapfap  while doing a handstand on the beach?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's hot.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Absolutely does porn
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet Ben Shapiro couldn't satisfy her.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's just giving her fans what they want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the Farkettes to chime in on this.

/insert joke of her cure being wedding cake
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's got one hand in her panties and the other is AWing big time....
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Mom who didn't receive the level of attention she desired with plastic surgery, lip injections and tattoos decides to up the ante with a hand in her panty.


Unless religious, what do you have against tattoos?
For some people, their body is a canvas.

For her, it's a toddler's drawing book.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The son is there ?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Back in May, Tracy raised eyebrows after saying she ingests her boyfriend's sperm everyday - either "directly", or as part of a smoothie."

Does she make the smoothies for the whole family?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh my god so stunning and brave :0
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

You do realize that this isn't reality, right?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: skinink: Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.

[i.imgur.com image 850x478]
You do realize that this isn't reality, right?


Speak for yourself!
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Mom who didn't receive the level of attention she desired with plastic surgery, lip injections and tattoos decides to up the ante with an Alleged hand in her panty.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.


Not based on the videos I've seen.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amateur
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's hot.


What is the British term for "Meets or Exceeds British Hot"?
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.


that's why I do it at the dog park.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OMG, three times a day?

Whatever, AW. That's been my minimum for over thirty years.
 
roc6783
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: The son is there ?


Only when she gets stuck in the dryer.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good lord. I hate to think what going to school is like for those poor kids.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Pinche Mateo: Mom who didn't receive the level of attention she desired with plastic surgery, lip injections and tattoos decides to up the ante with a hand in her panty.

Unless religious, what do you have against tattoos?
For some people, their body is a canvas.

For her, it's a toddler's drawing book.


I have nothing against tattoos. Simply an observation on my part and a feeble attempt at a wisecrack.
 
Brofar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I realise that this may seem like an extremely high amount that most women couldn't match let alone dream of discussing or confessing."

Toxic femininity
 
roc6783
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: Easy for her to do when no cleanup challenges to face after orgasm, like guys have to do.


I see you've never played knifey squirty.
 
roc6783
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's a vegan.
 
