Australia shows how one person can make a difference on many lives
12
posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 5:30 AM



Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not a repeat from WWII
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what to do, Australia.
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You leave town tonight, right now. And when you're gone, you stay gone, or you be gone. You lost all your South Australia privileges.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's Australian pizza like, anyway?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: What's Australian pizza like, anyway?


Woodfired, more often than not.

Thin crust. Plenty of topping.

Not sure what the equivalence is.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

agent00pi: CarnySaur: What's Australian pizza like, anyway?

Woodfired, more often than not.

Thin crust. Plenty of topping.

Not sure what the equivalence is.


Pizza?

I mean, as opposed to other monstrosities.
 
Ostman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In this case, I'd like to know if the worker was being put under pressure to show up to work by his boss, management, or whomever. In this case the worker should have known better, but may not have the power to actually follow government advice. Particularly if they're already under financial pressure.
Because that's a bigger systemic problem than the easy scapegoat of "fark that one guy".
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: What's Australian pizza like, anyway?


Same, but the toppings are on the bottom.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm in Adelaide. It's been a weird couple of days. The folks I've seen at the local shops etc in the last couple of days appear to have complied well with the lockdown requirements (one person per household going shopping once per day maximum etc), everybody's been wearing masks, I haven't heard of any incidents of people losing their shiat. And not much evidence of panic buying, lots of stuff still on shelves. So as a community we've pulled together well.

But yeah obviously very disappointing this all came about due to shiatty information from the guy at the pizza shop - I understand he was being paid cash under the table, no tax etc and this is why he lied about working there. It's obviously been bad for many businesses in this city of over a million people.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ostman: In this case, I'd like to know if the worker was being put under pressure to show up to work by his boss, management, or whomever. In this case the worker should have known better, but may not have the power to actually follow government advice. Particularly if they're already under financial pressure.
Because that's a bigger systemic problem than the easy scapegoat of "fark that one guy".


Well, to be fair, there wasn't a prohibition on people in security and cleaning roles from working second jobs. The SA Police Commissioner was pretty adamant about that, even in spite of the lessons recorded in Victoria.

Dude may have needed a second job to live. Not sure why he needed to lie about it, but everyone has stuff happening.

Glad we still have the cluster under control. As much as these things can be.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Not sure why he needed to lie about it, but everyone has stuff happening.


The rumour around here is he the business had not declared him as a worker and were paying him cash under the table, no tax, no super etc. I've known folks who've worked part time in pizza bars and that's how they were paid so it certainly seems to stack up. He lied rather than get in trouble (and get the shop in trouble) with the ATO, didn't exactly work out for anyone!
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: agent00pi: Not sure why he needed to lie about it, but everyone has stuff happening.

The rumour around here is he the business had not declared him as a worker and were paying him cash under the table, no tax, no super etc. I've known folks who've worked part time in pizza bars and that's how they were paid so it certainly seems to stack up. He lied rather than get in trouble (and get the shop in trouble) with the ATO, didn't exactly work out for anyone!


That is plausible, which kinda sucks to be honest. The whole thing is a great argument against insecure work.

I don't have any good sources around here, so it's good you do.
 
