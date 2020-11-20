 Skip to content
(CNN)   The FBI has renewed their investigation into Giuliani's work involving the Hunter Biden laptop hoax. "The ongoing probe is examining whether Giuliani is wittingly or unwittingly part of a Russian influence operation"   (cnn.com) divider line
BizarreMan
7 hours ago  
There is no way it is unwittingly.
 
Chariset
7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.


Maybe half-wittingly.
 
pxlboy
7 hours ago  

Chariset: BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.

Maybe half-wittingly.


Chariset
7 hours ago  

pxlboy: Chariset: BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.

Maybe half-wittingly.

This


Do you suppose that explains why his hair dye was running like Tammy Faye's mascara?
 
King Something
7 hours ago  

Chariset: pxlboy: Chariset: BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.

Maybe half-wittingly.

This

Do you suppose that explains why his hair dye was running like Tammy Faye's mascara?


Running like Usain Bolt an hour after eating at Chipotle's all-you-can-eat special.
 
make me some tea
7 hours ago  
So.

Trump's motivation to attempt a coup d'etat is escaping indictments for tax evasion, and probably a number of other things such as obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.

Rudy's motivation is escaping an indictment for violation of FARA.
 
HighOnCraic
7 hours ago  
wittingly or unwittingly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
6 hours ago  
Somehow it's both unwittingly and wittingly.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
5 hours ago  

make me some tea: So.

Trump's motivation to attempt a coup d'etat is escaping indictments for tax evasion, and probably a number of other things such as obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.

Rudy's motivation is escaping an indictment for violation of FARA.


FARA violations are pretty rarely prosecuted. I would guess he's got a lot more to worry about when they dig into his finances; unreported income, foreign accounts, tax dodging, that sort of thing.
 
make me some tea
5 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: make me some tea: So.

Trump's motivation to attempt a coup d'etat is escaping indictments for tax evasion, and probably a number of other things such as obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.

Rudy's motivation is escaping an indictment for violation of FARA.

FARA violations are pretty rarely prosecuted. I would guess he's got a lot more to worry about when they dig into his finances; unreported income, foreign accounts, tax dodging, that sort of thing.


Rick Gates and Paul Manafort were indicted for FARA violations.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
5 hours ago  

make me some tea: NeedlesslyCanadian: make me some tea: So.

Trump's motivation to attempt a coup d'etat is escaping indictments for tax evasion, and probably a number of other things such as obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.

Rudy's motivation is escaping an indictment for violation of FARA.

FARA violations are pretty rarely prosecuted. I would guess he's got a lot more to worry about when they dig into his finances; unreported income, foreign accounts, tax dodging, that sort of thing.

Rick Gates and Paul Manafort were indicted for FARA violations.


Initially, yes.

But for Gates that charge was dropped in a superseding indictment that contained a plethora of financial crimes, and then his plea bargain involved guilty pleas only for false statements and conspiracy against the US.

For Manafort, the bulk of his charges were in the EDVA, who came at him for a ton of financial crimes as well, not FARA. The bulk of his prison sentence comes from his convictions there. His separate charges in DC did include FARA, but it was dropped in his plea agreement, where his only guilty pleas ended up being guilty of conspiracy to defraud the US and witness tampering.

FARA violations might've kicked off the investigations and been in the initial indictments, but they ended up having nothing to do with the prison sentences for either one of them. It was following the money that put the fear of god into Gates and turned him into a cooperating witness, and following the money that put Manafort in prison.
 
King Something
4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Trump's motivation to attempt a coup d'etat is escaping indictments for tax evasion, and probably a number of other things such as obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.


Or maybe he just wants to win, and his fragile ego cannot endure the pain of having lost the popular vote two elections in a row.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.


Have you heard the man lately?  Everything he does is unwittingly.
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
I doubt seriously that this was ginned up anywhere BUT in the bowels of Julie's offices. This is so kludged and amateurish, it looks like a O'Keefe or Wohl sold someone this brilliant idea. It doesn't even have the backstory that Russian ops have. It's just, "Hey, this dude we just happened to have found has a laptop fulla seekrits from Hunter Biden, AND some child porn, and it's been gathering dust for years because...reasons. Oh, and we found three more across the country, because a man involved in an intricate pay for play operation REALLY needs his IT done by Mom and Pop shops as opposed to the in-house guy who knows better than to poke his nose where it isn't wanted."

Russian influence operation? Nope. Just natural home grown bone stoopid.
 
eKonk
32 minutes ago  
I got a laugh out of this one:

"If the campaign doesn't want to pay him $20,000 a day," one former senior Trump White House official said, "I'm sure the Biden campaign would."
 
skinink
31 minutes ago  
Hey, Rudy, you should address these charges in a press conference given in a scrap yard. And this time, wear a beanie so we don't have to watch your hair dye leak.
 
johnphantom
31 minutes ago  
I want to know about the supposed child porn on the laptop. I want to see Colludy Rudy get charged with child pornography charges.
 
hissatsu
27 minutes ago  
More likely nitwittingly.
 
cloudofdust
23 minutes ago  
The ongoing probe is examining whether Giuliani is wittingly or unwittingly part of a Russian influence operation

In other words, the FBI knows the laptop story is a Russian influence operation, they're just not clear yet on how deeply Giuliani is involved.
 
indylaw
22 minutes ago  
Narrator: "He was."
 
vudukungfu
21 minutes ago  
Give him a fair trial.
Just like the Rosenbergs
 
iodized attic salt
21 minutes ago  
"Giuliani" and "wittingly"?  Are you on his defense team?
 
saywhonow
17 minutes ago  
He definitely collected and distributed child porn. Even if it wasn't also for personal consumption(it probably was) he amassed a bunch of illegal shiat and needs to be told to have a seat over there.
 
db2
14 minutes ago  
So basically they know he's part of one, they're just trying to figure out if he's clueless about it or not?
 
August11
13 minutes ago  
I wonder what they have on him. Other than the subsequent movie film.
 
Resident Muslim
10 minutes ago  
"A string of major loses"* is how I'd describe the state of news media today.

/*from the article
 
silvervial
9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I doubt seriously that this was ginned up anywhere BUT in the bowels of Julie's offices. This is so kludged and amateurish, it looks like a O'Keefe or Wohl sold someone this brilliant idea. It doesn't even have the backstory that Russian ops have. It's just, "Hey, this dude we just happened to have found has a laptop fulla seekrits from Hunter Biden, AND some child porn, and it's been gathering dust for years because...reasons. Oh, and we found three more across the country, because a man involved in an intricate pay for play operation REALLY needs his IT done by Mom and Pop shops as opposed to the in-house guy who knows better than to poke his nose where it isn't wanted."

Russian influence operation? Nope. Just natural home grown bone stoopid.


You are forgetting Lev Parnas and partner, purveyors of Fraud Guarantee.

No, the Ukraine/Hunter/laptops etc. was entirely a Russian operation. Russia has been trying to throw 2016 interference onto Ukraine since 2016.

And of course Rudy Colludy knew, that's how he got the name Rudy Colludy to begin with a couple years ago.

The Russians are guilty, Trump and co are guilty. Period.
 
Marcos P
8 minutes ago  
Hes definitely being manipulated by outside influences and he thinks he has the upper hand. But of course he does not.
 
UNC_Samurai
7 minutes ago  
Rudy wants into witless protection
 
Tr0mBoNe
6 minutes ago  
World class lawyering right there.
 
Pert
6 minutes ago  

Chariset: BizarreMan: There is no way it is unwittingly.

Maybe half-wittingly.


Fark-wittingly?
 
tinyarena
4 minutes ago  
~ Moving Day ~
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
