(LA Times)   Select books are being banned in a CA school district. Sorry, Mark Twain and Harper Lee among others   (latimes.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"select books"... As in, we're gonna "select" a whole bunch of "books" we don't like and toss out acentury's worth of literature.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry, my outrage bucket is full of a hell of a lot more important things than this right now.

You better HOPE we can get back to caring about this shiat...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Meet the new moral majority, same as the old moral majority
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
OH they're trotting out this crap again.

It's just saying they could be 'considered' for review for use in "Instruction".
Not "Banning the books" in the library. And also....it's just for review and some pearl clutcher is latching on to "OMG THEY'RE GOING TO BAN TWAIN"
Again...same story we've heard many times that never actually happened....usually it's for removing the books for 6-8 grade inclass reading lists. Not "Banning the Books" or removing them from libraries...but not using them for younger children's 'instructional' learning choices and moving them to high school, jr high reading lists.
Heck...they did the same for "Judy Bloom" books about mensuration.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anybody who wants those books banned hasn't read them
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Anybody who wants those books banned hasn't read them


Well, Fifty Shades of Grey and Lolita probably not be on the 5th grade in class lesson plan instructional discussion reading list.

Questions for Discussion: Should you use a 4 hand slip knot for physical  restraint . (In Class Exercise: Make a slipknot to use for a classmate  ..then spank them...2) Discuss the pros and cons of leather masks and handcuffs....compare and contrast, 3 Which is hotter, a sling...oversized dildos, or watersports? Remember there are no wrong answers)
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

silvervial: Sorry, my outrage bucket is full of a hell of a lot more important things than this right now.

You better HOPE we can get back to caring about this shiat...


Remember the good old days when debating whether "under God" should be in the pledge was a fiery issue?

Seems rather quaint now.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

optikeye: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Anybody who wants those books banned hasn't read them

Well, Fifty Shades of Grey and Lolita probably not be on the 5th grade in class lesson plan instructional discussion reading list.

Questions for Discussion: Should you use a 4 hand slip knot for physical  restraint . (In Class Exercise: Make a slipknot to use for a classmate  ..then spank them...2) Discuss the pros and cons of leather masks and handcuffs....compare and contrast, 3 Which is hotter, a sling...oversized dildos, or watersports? Remember there are no wrong answers)


The books you mention in your refutation, aren't of historical literary significance. As of yet...
MMM makes an excellent point.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.


Some people (and it's cross-platform, cross-ancestry, cross-language, cross-origin - I do mean people, everywhere) think that you can defeat evil by pretending it never happened.  They tend to be super-surprised when it all happens again because everyone was pretending such a thing had never been and wouldn't be possible.  People need to learn, and they need to know, and they need to remember in order to keep the shiatheads that gravitate toward that crap pruned down.

/le'olam lo od
//the Jews understand that one down to their bones
///never forget, never again
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: historical literary significance. As of yet...


Oh you mean Harold Robbins...and the Novels of Jacqueline Susann,
You know "The Greats"

Fark user image
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: The books you mention in your refutation, aren't of historical literary significance. As of yet...


But again... It's about age appropriate books. Do you really want 'censored' version of Twain on the shelves for K-8 kids. So they only get the sanitized version. Because if you've ever read the full versions of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer...it's brutal. Especially with the bits about the family feuds going on and murder death kill stuff.
It's not kids stuff. It's only fondly rememberd because of Disney Versions and highly edited versions you remember from elementry school.
The books you mention probably don't have large bits in your K-8 library. But now they're fixing on the N word, instead of the other violence in the books.
Which was high concept of 'satire" in that Twain was writing the feud that it was "no one remembers what started it."
I mean if you want to teach Satire...try Gulliver's Travels. Or Twains Time Travel book.. King Arthur's Court.

I'm pretty sure Twain himself would be horrified that his books would be considered "Children's" books in their original form.

And don't even get me started on Old Yeller.
the kid has to shoot his own dog.

Also...if you like Twain. https://www.abebooks.com/servl​et/BookD​etailsPL?bi=30735282483&cm_mmc=ggl-_-C​OM_Shopp_Rare-_-naa-_-naa&gclid=CjwKCA​iAzNj9BRBDEiwAPsL0d7yqXT3BOQdECTU-G7m9​2hXGG9jX9FpLj2AGUzJ6Q53ZTpuo3fvLHBoCkt​YQAvD_BwE

And Audible has a collection for audio books.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: Redh8t: historical literary significance. As of yet...

Oh you mean Harold Robbins...and the Novels of Jacqueline Susann,
You know "The Greats"

Fark user image


I don't understand why you go to ELEVEN, when another farker disagrees with you.
So I'll let that go... fly fly little busy bee. fly fly

Whoooot!
Fark user image
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: I don't understand why you go to ELEVEN, when another farker disagrees with you.


Oh well...thanks Jan. I'll dial it down to dumbass.  /g
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: Redh8t: I don't understand why you go to ELEVEN, when another farker disagrees with you.

Oh well...thanks Jan. I'll dial it down to dumbass.  /g


That's not what I meant.

What I meant to say was: "You're boring!"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.


I feel the same way about "To kill a mockingbird". The town was about to kill a black man falsely accused of attacking a white woman, and Atticus stands up for him, not only defending him in court, but from a lynching.

That whole book, from Tim Robinson to Boo Radley is about seeing beyond the surface of people society often demonizes and discovering hidden depths. Banning it while you're trying to learn about racism is beyond short sighted.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: Redh8t: The books you mention in your refutation, aren't of historical literary significance. As of yet...

But again... It's about age appropriate books. Do you really want 'censored' version of Twain on the shelves for K-8 kids. So they only get the sanitized version. Because if you've ever read the full versions of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer...it's brutal. Especially with the bits about the family feuds going on and murder death kill stuff.
It's not kids stuff. It's only fondly rememberd because of Disney Versions and highly edited versions you remember from elementry school.
The books you mention probably don't have large bits in your K-8 library. But now they're fixing on the N word, instead of the other violence in the books.
Which was high concept of 'satire" in that Twain was writing the feud that it was "no one remembers what started it."
I mean if you want to teach Satire...try Gulliver's Travels. Or Twains Time Travel book.. King Arthur's Court.

I'm pretty sure Twain himself would be horrified that his books would be considered "Children's" books in their original form.

And don't even get me started on Old Yeller.
the kid has to shoot his own dog.

Also...if you like Twain. https://www.abebooks.com/servle​t/BookDetailsPL?bi=30735282483&cm_mmc=​ggl-_-COM_Shopp_Rare-_-naa-_-naa&gclid​=CjwKCAiAzNj9BRBDEiwAPsL0d7yqXT3BOQdEC​TU-G7m92hXGG9jX9FpLj2AGUzJ6Q53ZTpuo3fv​LHBoCktYQAvD_BwE

And Audible has a collection for audio books.


My fifth grade teacher read us Huckleberry Finn in its complete glory.  It was my first year in America, and I learned a whole lot about the country, to supplement the lessons I was learning daily from the little savages that populate the USA.  Looking back, I do have mixed feelings about sitting there in class full of white future Republicans of Central Pennsylvania hearing a white teacher hit the n-word again and again.  It didn't make me into a racist, but it didn't cure my fellow classmates of it either.  It helped me to understand the sub-currents of violence I was picking up in my everyday life.  Education should be a bit uncomfortable, anyway.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.


Yeah, but you don't expect idiot parents to understand that, do you?
 
houginator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably not all that much of a hot take, but letting kids read books with bad things in them is an important part of preparing them for interacting with the real world, which is full of bad things.

Is it worse for a kid to read about Old Yeller dying and confronting the sadness of a pet passing through the lens of literature, or waiting until their beloved family dog kicks the bucket for real?

Is it worse for a kid to read about the N word in a book loaded to the brim with context of why racism is terrible, or waiting till they hear it from some edgy classmate who just thinks its funny?

If a kid today has the reading comprehension to read Huck Finn or to Kill a Mockingbird, do you really think they have not already encountered things ten times worse on the internet?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

silvervial: Sorry, my outrage bucket is full of a hell of a lot more important things than this right now.

You better HOPE we can get back to caring about this shiat...


You care so little, that you came into the thread to tell us we shouldn't care about this issue.

Hack.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Anybody who wants those books banned hasn't read them


The problem seems to be a bunch of entitled white kids thinking they can use the books to cover their bigotry.

Maybe have the parents either teach their kids that it's wrong, or realize that the parents may be bigots as well?
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Redh8t: optikeye: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Anybody who wants those books banned hasn't read them

Well, Fifty Shades of Grey and Lolita probably not be on the 5th grade in class lesson plan instructional discussion reading list.

Questions for Discussion: Should you use a 4 hand slip knot for physical  restraint . (In Class Exercise: Make a slipknot to use for a classmate  ..then spank them...2) Discuss the pros and cons of leather masks and handcuffs....compare and contrast, 3 Which is hotter, a sling...oversized dildos, or watersports? Remember there are no wrong answers)

The books you mention in your refutation, aren't of historical literary significance. As of yet...
MMM makes an excellent point.


Lolita is definitely of historical significance. It's considered one of the greatest English novels. Probably not something for pre-college to read, though.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

silvervial: Sorry, my outrage bucket is full of a hell of a lot more important things than this right now.

You better HOPE we can get back to caring about this shiat...


Yeah.  Whoever decided Huck Finn was on the chopping block should've told themselves the same thing
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.


I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.


Party cheerleaders have to assume all bad is done by the opposing party, and all good done by theirs.

This is how the current mess resulted.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.

I feel the same way about "To kill a mockingbird". The town was about to kill a black man falsely accused of attacking a white woman, and Atticus stands up for him, not only defending him in court, but from a lynching.

That whole book, from Tim Robinson to Boo Radley is about seeing beyond the surface of people society often demonizes and discovering hidden depths. Banning it while you're trying to learn about racism is beyond short sighted.


I had a neighbor try and explain that "To Kill a Mockingbird" was racists, because it is about white knighting. She was a teacher who is apart of some hashtag disrupt literature movement.

I just slowly stepped backwards, the eyes where crazy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.


Both sides love to censor, they just choose different books. Stupid left-wingers ban Mark Twain, and stupid right wingers ban Harry Potter.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With a quick run around the paywall...

It's the usual suspects. The parents actually have a couple of good arguments about perspective and POV, but not enough to do an outright ban.

As for the triggering event: Teenagers are cruel, thoughtless idiots no matter what the generation.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.


Your so very wrong.  There is a illiberal wave of people who strip books and history of its context and judge them completely by 2020 woke standards.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Eightballjacket: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.

Both sides love to censor, they just choose different books. Stupid left-wingers ban Mark Twain, and stupid right wingers ban Harry Potter.


Exactly, though lately, Harry Potter is now running afoul of the left, as some have complained that it is anti-semitic and others claim the author is transphobic.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Tyrone Slothrop: Eightballjacket: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.

Both sides love to censor, they just choose different books. Stupid left-wingers ban Mark Twain, and stupid right wingers ban Harry Potter.

Exactly, though lately, Harry Potter is now running afoul of the left, as some have complained that it is anti-semitic and others claim the author is transphobic.


My ex-girlfriend's oldest child went completely off HP for JKRs statements.

But we all should know who the best British author of the last fifty years is:
Fark user image
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.


Now this is how you troll!  Well done sir.  Well done.

Fark user image
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

Your so very wrong.  There is a illiberal wave of people who strip books and history of its context and judge them completely by 2020 woke standards.


Thanks for the info, Tyrone Slothrop and American-Irish eyes.
 
GORDON
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Book burning was always good enough for the Nazis.
 
Plissken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
... a white student approached Destiny in math class using a racial taunt including the N-word, which he'd learned from reading "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry."

Oh, yes. I'm sure that's where he learned it.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

Your so very wrong.  There is a illiberal wave of people who strip books and history of its context and judge them completely by 2020 woke standards.


That's right, and in 2020, it only acceptable to use that word in the context of a song about slapping hoes when they disrespect or blasting at the pigs when they step. In that context it actually promotes racial harmony and female empowerment.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.


Um no.....  He treats Jim like a toy.  Re-read the ending.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

houginator: Probably not all that much of a hot take, but letting kids read books with bad things in them is an important part of preparing them for interacting with the real world, which is full of bad things.

Is it worse for a kid to read about Old Yeller dying and confronting the sadness of a pet passing through the lens of literature, or waiting until their beloved family dog kicks the bucket for real?

Is it worse for a kid to read about the N word in a book loaded to the brim with context of why racism is terrible, or waiting till they hear it from some edgy classmate who just thinks its funny?

If a kid today has the reading comprehension to read Huck Finn or to Kill a Mockingbird, do you really think they have not already encountered things ten times worse on the internet?


Not to mention things like the "N" word are great teaching points as to how society evolves and things that were considered normal are now beyond the pale in polite society, and how things that were once considered bad are now normal (or how context matters like the word "boy").
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Eightballjacket: jimjays: I DNRTFA, but was surprised it was CA. Though, they have their conservative and/or Republican areas. Read an interesting point in a Matt Haig novel the other day: the areas usually trying to take books out of kids hands are typically fighting to put guns in them.

I hate to be the one to tell  you this, but I highly doubt the people who wanted these books banned were Republicans.  It was done in response by complaints from Black student's parents.

Both sides love to censor, they just choose different books. Stupid left-wingers ban Mark Twain, and stupid right wingers ban Harry Potter.


I'm pretty sure certain left wingers want to ban Harry Potter at this point, too, just not for the same reason that the stupid right wingers do.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.

I feel the same way about "To kill a mockingbird". The town was about to kill a black man falsely accused of attacking a white woman, and Atticus stands up for him, not only defending him in court, but from a lynching.

That whole book, from Tim Robinson to Boo Radley is about seeing beyond the surface of people society often demonizes and discovering hidden depths. Banning it while you're trying to learn about racism is beyond short sighted.


I'm not disagreeing with you in any meaningful way, and I read those books and it's probably good that I did. But I am going to raise one Counterpoint

A lot of these beloved literary books that tackle racism are written from the perspective have a White hero saving a poor black person. Their heroism emerges and that they are the person who is not racist.

There's a context there that can matter. A lot of black students are only ever shown literature in which a white person has to stand up and save the black person, much less so where black people can stand up and save themselves. And the people of colour in those books are often poor, uneducated, and Powerless.

So I met in this case be thinking exclusively of Mockingbird
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Education should be a bit uncomfortable, anyway.


this point deserves a smart.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chawco: Private_Citizen: MrBallou: The tragedy is that Huck Finn is in reality very much an anti-racism book. In the course of the story, Huck comes to know, respect, and even love Jim, humanizing him far beyond the N word.

I feel the same way about "To kill a mockingbird". The town was about to kill a black man falsely accused of attacking a white woman, and Atticus stands up for him, not only defending him in court, but from a lynching.

That whole book, from Tim Robinson to Boo Radley is about seeing beyond the surface of people society often demonizes and discovering hidden depths. Banning it while you're trying to learn about racism is beyond short sighted.

I'm not disagreeing with you in any meaningful way, and I read those books and it's probably good that I did. But I am going to raise one Counterpoint

A lot of these beloved literary books that tackle racism are written from the perspective have a White hero saving a poor black person. Their heroism emerges and that they are the person who is not racist.

There's a context there that can matter. A lot of black students are only ever shown literature in which a white person has to stand up and save the black person, much less so where black people can stand up and save themselves. And the people of colour in those books are often poor, uneducated, and Powerless.

So I met in this case be thinking exclusively of Mockingbird


I think you're missing the point. There are multiple characters who stand up for what's right in the face of danger, not just Atticus. If anything, the novel is an ode to the truism that all it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.
 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As someone who went to school to be a teacher, this does not surprise me at all. History and literature are the most easily challenged parts of the curriculum, and administration cares more about dollars than Dostoyevsky. I ended withdrawing from the education program and getting a regular history degree partly because of how neither administration nor parents care about what is actually best for the kids. All they care about is feelings and opinions (parents) and money (administration). Neither side looks at what is factually proven to be beneficial.

F anyone who decides that kids don't need to know history or literature.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ban books but not the twitter feed of 'influencers' and the POTUS.  ain't America great?
 
