(CNN)   Most people used their $1200 stimulus payment to purchase food, pay rent, cover utility bills. Kyle Rittenhouse used his to buy rifle, shoot protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August   (cnn.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's 17. Why'd he get a check?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The guy who bought the gun for him is facing charges, too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Clearly he was stimulated
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did he commit fraud of any sort to claim that money?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?


He said it himself, it must be true.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Uh, yeah. This seems like bullshiat concocted to give cover to conservatives protesting against Biden's future stimulus checks.

What a surprise that they're using this douchecanoe to peddle their trash.

/5 years ago, I'd think this was nuts.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a lying sack of shiat. The $1200 stimulus check didn't come from unemployment or from the state, it was a federal check. He may have gotten unemployment from the state for his lifeguard job, but it wasn't the $1200 stimulus check. Unless his mother gave him hers, he's full of crap.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear cigarettes are currency in some places.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: He's a lying sack of shiat. The $1200 stimulus check didn't come from unemployment or from the state, it was a federal check. He may have gotten unemployment from the state for his lifeguard job, but it wasn't the $1200 stimulus check. Unless his mother gave him hers, he's full of crap.


He said it was unemployment, not stimulus. It doesn't really make any difference to what he did.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..that he allegedly used to kill 2 protesters with??  Scuse me?
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smart-alecky little twat is going to bre huge hit in prison.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Clearly he was stimulated


Maybe it's a good thing they don't pass the relief bill until January, if everyone's going to use the money to buy guns.

xkcd_extrapolation.jpg
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: dodecahedron: He's a lying sack of shiat. The $1200 stimulus check didn't come from unemployment or from the state, it was a federal check. He may have gotten unemployment from the state for his lifeguard job, but it wasn't the $1200 stimulus check. Unless his mother gave him hers, he's full of crap.

He said it was unemployment, not stimulus. It doesn't really make any difference to what he did.


Explain how a 17 year old kid likely making minimum wage, likely part time as a lifeguard at the Y, and who claims to have been working again in August, would get a "$1200 coronavirus check" from the state. It definitely does make a difference what he did.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: The guy who bought the gun for him is facing charges, too.


Link? I've been wondering who bought it for him and when/with what they would be charged with.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?


When is he born?  I'm late December.  In other words, I graduated high school at 17, therefore I would be considered a working adult in August.  It's probably all bullshiat, but I suppose it's in theory possible if he graduated (lol) that he was then put on unemployment like any other working adult.

People are more obsessed with what grade your in than your actual age anyways.  Born two weeks apart?  Doesn't matter, your in different grades.  What's more accurate is to compare to the people about a year older than you, because his January birth date is the same year as your December one.

It's all dumb, always been dumb, always will be.

Also this is probably all bullshiat to discourage unemployment checks.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-Premeditated murder?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a smart investment. Now he won't have to pay for food or rent ever again. Who's the idiot now libs?
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?


From what I gather reading the article, it wasn't the $1200 check, rather it was in the form of unemployment insurance, which as a 17 year old I'm not certain that he qualified for in the first place.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: It was a smart investment. Now he won't have to pay for food or rent ever again. Who's the idiot now libs?


And will have many people wanting to make the sexy time with him too.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Clearly he was stimulated


Fark user imageView Full Size


Kyle is 5' 4" with soft edges.

There's much stimulating on the table for him over the next 12 to 20 years.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wise investment, he'll never have to worry about bills or feeding himself again.
 
TooMuchReading
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even assuming he's not full of shiat (he is), what exactly is the point of this?

Is he trying to insinuate that by using money sent out by the government he has the blessing and backing of the government for this?

IANAL, but that's a real reach, otherwise for example: people on Social Security income use that money to buy a baseball bat. They use the SSI bat to damage a car. Then they would be able to claim "hey, if'n the gubmint didn't want me breakin' stuff, they wouldn'ta given me tha money, not my fault."

That's a stupid argument on its face, but 2020 and this admin, who knows, it's just stupid enough to work...

/dnrta
//his thinking is how shiat like 2020 gets started...
///trio of smh
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?


He cannot legally buy a gun at 17. One wonders who sold it to him....
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: He's a lying sack of shiat. The $1200 stimulus check didn't come from unemployment or from the state, it was a federal check. He may have gotten unemployment from the state for his lifeguard job, but it wasn't the $1200 stimulus check. Unless his mother gave him hers, he's full of crap.


Pretty simple to have checked that claim, but it's a clicks-first verification-meh world.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, can we be done with the whole "someone randomly handed him the gun" narrative and go back to "his mom drove him to live out cosplay fantasies and act out his racist dreams"?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Naido: Clearly he was stimulated

Maybe it's a good thing they don't pass the relief bill until January, if everyone's going to use the money to buy guns.

xkcd_extrapolation.jpg


If they just wanted to hand me some used M4s (one for the wife too), I'd be OK with that.

/they could even not convert it to semiauto only if they wanted

/actually would prefer a M1911 and a big box of ammo
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?

He cannot legally buy a gun at 17. One wonders who sold it to him....


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://waow.com/2020/11/09/gun-used-​b​y-rittenhouse-in-kenosha-killings-was-​bought-in-ladysmith-complaint-states/

if only there were some easy way to access this type of information.

if only...
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TooMuchReading: Even assuming he's not full of shiat (he is), what exactly is the point of this?

Is he trying to insinuate that by using money sent out by the government he has the blessing and backing of the government for this?

IANAL, but that's a real reach, otherwise for example: people on Social Security income use that money to buy a baseball bat. They use the SSI bat to damage a car. Then they would be able to claim "hey, if'n the gubmint didn't want me breakin' stuff, they wouldn'ta given me tha money, not my fault."

That's a stupid argument on its face, but 2020 and this admin, who knows, it's just stupid enough to work...

/dnrta
//his thinking is how shiat like 2020 gets started...
///trio of smh


The point of this interview is to keep him in the public eye after being forgotten about because of the election. The lawyers on on some serious grift and need to keep the donations flooding in from the "mah feedums against ANTFA/BLM terrerusts" crowd. At one point the lawyers were $1mil away from being able to afford the $2mil bail after $2.1mil in donations.

Plus they can also give him a chance of appeal if he actually does go to prison because his lawyers were incompetant.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: I hear cigarettes are currency in some places.


Kids like him are worth their weight in cigarettes.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, for an ex-lifeguard he sure has a poor attitude regarding preserving the lives of others. He's like the Homelander of lifeguards.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?

He cannot legally buy a gun at 17. One wonders who sold it to him....


Supposedly this guy

kstp.comView Full Size

https://kstp.com/news/19-year-old-who​-​supplied-kyle-rittenhouse-with-gun-use​d-in-kenosha-wisconsin-shootings-charg​ed-black/5919520/
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just as the Founders would have wanted him to do ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
houginator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So in Wisconsin, is a minor paying an adult to buy them a gun a crime?  What about on a federal level?  I saw they charged the guy who bought it for him, but so far they do not seem to have charged him for the straw purchase.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

houginator: straw purchase


Serious straw-purchase enforcement would do more to lower gun crime than all the OMG JUST DO SOMETHING bills that get trotted out for the cameras every time there's a tragedy.

The problem is that it's boring and involves lots of legwork. Nobody gets to hold a big splashy press conference with an arsenal of scary looking guns and stacks of cash on tables by stopping some gang member's grandmama from buying a handgun.

No, ambitious people get ahead by strutting around at the scene of the crime insisting that Something Must Be Done.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey waitafugginminute. I thought he was perfectly justified in shooting those damn commie rioters to protect somebody else's property.
 
Dakai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?

He cannot legally buy a gun at 17. One wonders who sold it to him....


That has already been established.  His friend.  That person has been charged.  You should try crawling out from your mom's basement more, there really is a colorful world out there to explore and it's not as bad as the right would have you believe.  Honest!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ..that he allegedly used to kill 2 protesters with??  Scuse me?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dakai: iheartscotch: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: He's 17. Why'd he get a check?

He cannot legally buy a gun at 17. One wonders who sold it to him....

That has already been established.  His friend.  That person has been charged.  You should try crawling out from your mom's basement more, there really is a colorful world out there to explore and it's not as bad as the right would have you believe.  Honest!


I'm not sure "reading every article posted on the internet on a topic" is a shining definition of "crawling out of mom's basement and seeing the world".
 
