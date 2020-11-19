 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   Vermont turned social distancing into a right, not a privilege   (vox.com) divider line
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But helping other people is communism!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vermonters seem pretty smart.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is an exceptionally capitalist solution. But the faux-capitalists of the right-wing will hate it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your rights end at the tip of your nose.  Your germs do not.

Wear a mask and stay the fark away from me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I miss it.  If Vermont had an actual city of size where I could make a decent career, I'd move back.
 
