(CNN)   A Tata with COVID is a sad thing to be   (cnn.com) divider line
12
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mournful Tata.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is like the Death of Stalin on steriods and PCP.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that Tata took an arrow right to the bodaciousness.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tats n prayers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get it because he took a call from Donnie Dingus where Donnie's fat stupid mouth hilariously and cartoonishly traveled through the phone to shout at him and douse him in covid spittle when he wouldn't give the Toddler in Chief what he wanted?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 is working like a blue-dye pack. Lithuania? What was he doing there? I doubt his itinerary would have made the news without failure to observe precautions.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops...blue dye-pack. Sneaky en-dashes and apostrophes.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Covid-19 is working like a blue-dye pack. Lithuania? What was he doing there? I doubt his itinerary would have made the news without failure to observe precautions.


They met at the Pentagon.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tata, his viral level elevated.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good luck with that.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An infected tata?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bodacious Tatas

Leaving very disappointed
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.