(SFGate)   You can legally cut down your own Christmas tree from a national forest - but there's a catch. Wait, does it involve having to rake the forest floor while you're there?   (sfgate.com) divider line
The Envoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just don't forget your shovel.

sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Todd: Hey Griswold. Where do you think you're gonna put a tree that big?
Clark: Bend over and I'll show you.
Todd: You've got a lot of nerve talking to me like that Griswold.
Clark: I wasn't talking to you.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This used to be a ritual for me. Cut tree on or around Thanksgiving. Dismember it and throw it in the Rio Grande late January early February. As I recall that mimics some meaningful indigenous ritual.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: there are still permits available for the Eldorado, Humboldt-Toiyabe and Tahoe national forests,

Two of which were on fire last time I checked. Might explain the availability of permits.
 
