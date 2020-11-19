 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   New Mexico state trooper pulls man over on I-40, gets shot 3 times for her trouble, dusts herself off, chases him down and arrests him   (krqe.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 1:17 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, under most circumstances, "You move and I'll farking shoot!" would be the usual bullshiat - this time it was commendable restraint, frankly.

/he found out
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Trooper showed what a professional  law enforcement officer does and she is to be commended for the arrest without a death.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: The Trooper showed what a professional  law enforcement officer does and she is to be commended for the arrest without a death.


I second this outstanding observation.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officer Bad Ass is a woman.

All those macho cops who get all kitted up like they're going after Osama are a bunch of pu$$ies.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat. That lady is a farking bad ass! I'm not a very pro-cop person generally but this cop has my admiration.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was channeling some real Mongo vibes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the hell with that guy? Having to run into people like that all day would be challenging.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's some straight-up badassery right there.

eurotrader: The Trooper showed what a professional  law enforcement officer does and she is to be commended for the arrest without a death.


Cthulhu knows I'm no friend to pigs, but I agree.
 
Alunan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This kid has some severe farking problems. I don't believe for a second their parents are as shocked as they are pretending.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: What the hell with that guy? Having to run into people like that all day would be challenging.


he's a rare exception. bit i won't be surprised we'll see more of this as 'murica circles the drain. 2021 is going to be hell for too many people. some are going to turn the tables.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Trooper showed what a professional  law enforcement officer does and she is to be commended for the arrest without a death.


I'm glad she wasn't seriously hurt and that her vest helped save her life!  A senseless act by a disturbed young man with no previous record and no warning!  Sadly, my friend's brother was shot and killed here by a scientist during a domestic dispute call many years ago that also made no sense and had no warning! You just never know if and when your life may be on the line!
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad she's OK. But my question is what happened to the kitty?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alunan: This kid has some severe farking problems. I don't believe for a second their parents are as shocked as they are pretending.


The quote "Stupid, stupid kid." is revealing. If a close family member shot at a cop that would probably be the last thing I'd say. I'd more likely be shouting "Are they out of their farking mind? WHAT THE FARK!!!!"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Alunan: This kid has some severe farking problems. I don't believe for a second their parents are as shocked as they are pretending.

The quote "Stupid, stupid kid." is revealing. If a close family member shot at a cop that would probably be the last thing I'd say. I'd more likely be shouting "Are they out of their farking mind? WHAT THE FARK!!!!"


They're probably hiding their disappointment that he lived.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gatorhead: Glad she's OK. But my question is what happened to the kitty?


Yes I hope the cop and the cat were okay. The idiot in the truck is another matter.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thats one bad-ass right there
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was she pregnant, too?

screenrant.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Alunan: This kid has some severe farking problems. I don't believe for a second their parents are as shocked as they are pretending.

The quote "Stupid, stupid kid." is revealing. If a close family member shot at a cop that would probably be the last thing I'd say. I'd more likely be shouting "Are they out of their farking mind? WHAT THE FARK!!!!"


Well...I can think of quite a few people (family and otherwise) who, while I'd be disappointed and irritated if they got into a shootout with the cops, I also wouldn't be surprised and could probably repeat exactly what they'd give as an excuse.

I indirectly knew this woman. I never met her but had heard stories as she was a friend of the family. She had a reputation for being violent and definitely had some mental illness issues. While the cops probably could have set things up differently to wait her out, I also don't blame them for taking the shot. She put herself in that position.
 
Alunan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khatores: Russ1642: Alunan: This kid has some severe farking problems. I don't believe for a second their parents are as shocked as they are pretending.

The quote "Stupid, stupid kid." is revealing. If a close family member shot at a cop that would probably be the last thing I'd say. I'd more likely be shouting "Are they out of their farking mind? WHAT THE FARK!!!!"

Well...I can think of quite a few people (family and otherwise) who, while I'd be disappointed and irritated if they got into a shootout with the cops, I also wouldn't be surprised and could probably repeat exactly what they'd give as an excuse.

I indirectly knew this woman. I never met her but had heard stories as she was a friend of the family. She had a reputation for being violent and definitely had some mental illness issues. While the cops probably could have set things up differently to wait her out, I also don't blame them for taking the shot. She put herself in that position.


I think when mental illness spirals like that she really didn't put herself in that position. Of course the willingness for cops and courts to recognize mental illness is in direct proportion to the shade of your skin color. See: Affluenza and Charles Kinsley.
 
TXLanding
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She was shot in the hands?
Had to stop reading TFA at that point.
Prolly because I'm drunk(ish).
Someone was focused on the weapon.
Thought made me shudder, as I'm fond of my hands and their usage.
Good on her for catching the puke afterwards.
Her recovery is going to be difficult.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.