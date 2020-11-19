 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   A sheriff's office outside of Tampa, maintains a secret list of children who are considered at risk of "developing into prolific offenders" and relies on statistics including grades & whether the child has been abused or has witnessed domestic abuse   (projects.tampabay.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guessing the same list is used to make sure some kids become prolific offenders by having deputies engage in what been described as harassment and abuse of authority.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Betting it's 90% children of color.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahhh...The PreCrime division.

Now do cops.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're risk factors, but hardly proof of anything beyond the kids might need extra attention from social workers or mental health experts.  Stupid cops are stupid.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have not read the article but I suspect it's Polk County.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, Paso County was my second choice.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Used properly, tracking at-risk kids could do some good in directing early support to those who most need it.

"Pasco's sherriff"

There's no chance this will be used properly.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maintaining the list is actually a good thing to do.  The problem is who is maintaining it and why.

Defund this program and give it to social services.  Have them target the kids for extra support of whatever form they can provide.  Instead of looking at the kid and saying I see a future felon, why not we look at the kid and say I see someone at risk, and I can help.Give the kid a little extra attention.  Make sure they know they have friends and safe places if they need them.  Be a compassionate human being helping the vulnerable.  Don't be a dick.

The cops have funded the program so there's no cost to the taxpayer.

See how defunding the cops works?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seriously doubt this is an isolated incident.  Bet if we did an investigation into some of those continuing education courses that are so popular, we'd find something disguised as a course in team building or mentoring programs.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that was their recruiting roster.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: I thought that was their recruiting roster.


Only the white ones...


What I see is a potential target for pipeline to prison..A way to "dossier" people so that the information
can be used against them at a later time.A good way to pad arrest records with a nice list of suspects.
People they can pick up when High School age, and say "This person has been a problem since
grade school" and have it used against them to pile on for use to boost sentencing...

And of course the local prosecuting DA's just love that shat...Because nothing works like boasting
to the local yokels that you have a nice high conviction rate against brown people..Especially when your
using that data to run for a higher office..
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The kids have started out with the odds against them. Just the kind of weak and vulnerable persons that a certain type of asshole zeroes in on to abuse.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Project Insight requires ... insight.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me correct that headline to the correct criteria.

A sheriff's office outside of Tampa, maintains a secret list of children who are considered at risk of "developing into prolific offenders" and relies on statistics including grades & whether the child has been abused or has witnessed domestic abuse being born with a skin color darker than a paper bag.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

