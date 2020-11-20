 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Remember Canada, your Covid testing is behind the Covid reality by at least a week. The time to stay home is right now   (cbc.ca) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can do!

*pops beer*
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they hibernate around now anyway?
 
raius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BC just implemented a province wide mask order today on all indoor locations.  They also are urging people to not take non essential travel.

Gyms are closing again, live events are closing, schools are closing.  Not much else we can do at this point but wait it out.  Thankfully there's still unemployment funds for those who need it.  They need to approve the federal COVID app though.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.


That's true patriot love....
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.

That's true patriot love....


Indeed it is.

Staying home, but for work. Staying safe at work.

//Security Officer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week? Could you be a bit more specific, as in how many visits to Timmies is that?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Banana!!!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time to stay home is back in farking February.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alarming rates of infection within the sasquatch population
Death rates are reaching levels not seen since the beaver famine of the late 1800's
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be starting my work from home thing (again) on Monday. Don't know for how long, but I'm gonna be bored silly in two weeks time.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raius: BC just implemented a province wide mask order today on all indoor locations.  They also are urging people to not take non essential travel.

Gyms are closing again, live events are closing, schools are closing.  Not much else we can do at this point but wait it out.  Thankfully there's still unemployment funds for those who need it.  They need to approve the federal COVID app though.


Agreed. They have a real "not invented here" problem with that app. It's not perfect but I don't see any good reason not to use it along with whatever else they're doing for contact tracing (which clearly hasn't been sufficient).
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: A week? Could you be a bit more specific, as in how many visits to Timmies is that?


14
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Can do!

*pops beer*


Please. It's *sodas* beer
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manitoban here. In 8 minutes, the official health order dictates that you have NO visitors to your home, and retail stores will have to cordon off non-essential goods.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.


Same here.

/grocery distro worker
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.

That's true patriot love....


fark Patriotism. I don't want my parents to die early.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's apparently even spreading up in Nunavut.

Nunavut, for pete's sake.  This virus has legs and snowshoes.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does their covid testing churn out false positives half the time too? or do they just use 'eyeball diagnosis', as in 'you got the sniffles, you got covid' as is the US norm?
 
raius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wantingout: does their covid testing churn out false positives half the time too? or do they just use 'eyeball diagnosis', as in 'you got the sniffles, you got covid' as is the US norm?


That's not how people test for COVID in either country.
 
The-Brain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

slantsix: Manitoban here. In 8 minutes, the official health order dictates that you have NO visitors to your home, and retail stores will have to cordon off non-essential goods.


I'm glad they did that. I'm less glad they waited until after hospitals were a mess and doctors had to beg the government to do that and for people to stop being idiots.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wantingout: does their covid testing churn out false positives half the time too? or do they just use 'eyeball diagnosis', as in 'you got the sniffles, you got covid' as is the US norm?


I haven't heard about any problems with false positives. The stats (at least in BC) do include a few "epi-linked" cases (symptoms + contact-traced to another known case) but the vast majority are laboratory-confirmed PCR results.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raius: BC just implemented a province wide mask order today on all indoor locations.


Just now??? WTF.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Winter is here and it shows... They are expecting 60 000 cases per day by the end of the year.

Christmas will be canceled.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The time to stay home has been ALL ALONG.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wantingout: does their covid testing churn out false positives half the time too? or do they just use 'eyeball diagnosis', as in 'you got the sniffles, you got covid' as is the US norm?


Lemme guess, your facebook feed is sharing lots of "science" with you on masks too.

/that's not how any of this works
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A week? Could you be a bit more specific, as in how many visits to Timmies is that?


21 in a typical week. now that after 2PM is $1 coffee the numbers have skewed. if they bring back those churro timbits i'll be camping in the parking lot.
 
raius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: raius: BC just implemented a province wide mask order today on all indoor locations.

Just now??? WTF.


Well cases had been pretty low, a lot of people wore them anyways.  Making it mandatory means those who refused before are more likely to double down and be a nuisance. The anti mask nuts are going to be a real nuisance.

It's the right decision though, even if it just reminds people to take this seriously.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Alarming rates of infection within the sasquatch population
Death rates are reaching levels not seen since the beaver famine of the late 1800's


Beaver famine? I still eat regularly 😁
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: That'd be nice, but I have to help feed the hordes that refuse to take things seriously.


I've been ordering my groceries online from the local save on foods. I schedule a time to pick it up, call them when I'm out front, they put the groceries into the box of my truck, and I drive away. Zero person to person contact. Prepaid online. It's an amazing service. I really hope I can always do my shopping this way.

/grocery bills are around 15% higher because impulse purchases are a lot easier through an online store
 
moto-geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: raius: BC just implemented a province wide mask order today on all indoor locations.

Just now??? WTF.


But most people here have been wearing masks for months. Now it's just a requirement to catch the few stupid ones not doing it voluntarily.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

slantsix: Manitoban here. In 8 minutes, the official health order dictates that you have NO visitors to your home, and retail stores will have to cordon off non-essential goods.


Jeez....gonna be a long winter
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wantingout: does their covid testing churn out false positives half the time too? or do they just use 'eyeball diagnosis', as in 'you got the sniffles, you got covid' as is the US norm?


What the fark does that even mean?
 
