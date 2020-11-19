 Skip to content
 
Don't let the sun go down on .... and it's gone
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love how they explain why the sun won't be back until January with the disclaimer, "according to the Weather Channel." In my fantasy a flat earther wrote this, a veiled attempt at not buying anyone's answers but seeking the truth for their own benefit.  In reality it is likely someone similar to my daughter's boyfriend who has absolutely no foundation in even the most basic science.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hello darkness, my old friend...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues - in colour!
Youtube cs4RG9u8IVU


"Nights in white satin
Never reaching the end..."

/Old and drunk
//I'll see myself out
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's comforting to think that when the sun comes back again, Biden will be in the WH.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One nice thing about Florida in the winter is you get over an hour of extra sunlight during the day than northern cities like Chicago get.  That and it's 80 degrees and sunny down here.

But I'm sure there are some good things about living in a dark, frozen wasteland.  Like... scrimshaw maybe?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: One nice thing about Florida in the winter is you get over an hour of extra sunlight during the day than northern cities like Chicago get.  That and it's 80 degrees and sunny down here.

But I'm sure there are some good things about living in a dark, frozen wasteland.  Like... scrimshaw maybe?


Popsicles, super easy to make, just stick a bottle of oj outside with a chopstick in, and voil la!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, some peace.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soosh used to make me so happy
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [YouTube video: Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues - in colour!]

"Nights in white satin
Never reaching the end..."

/Old and drunk
//I'll see myself out


If it helps, im not that old, and that song is in my acid trip playlist.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Incident on 57th Street: [YouTube video: Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues - in colour!]

"Nights in white satin
Never reaching the end..."

/Old and drunk
//I'll see myself out

If it helps, im not that old, and that song is in my acid trip playlist.


Haha!  Not according to my kids, lol.

/Seriously, they think anyone in their late 20's is a fossil....
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least in the summer there are 65 days where they are entirely safe from vampires. 24 hours a day


/except the sparkly kind
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hello darkness, my old friend...


"you're not my supervisor!"
-- the sun
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope they saved up enough before Daylight Saving Time ended.
 
Tomosauruswrecks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: One nice thing about Florida in the winter is you get over an hour of extra sunlight during the day than northern cities like Chicago get.  That and it's 80 degrees and sunny down here.

But I'm sure there are some good things about living in a dark, frozen wasteland.  Like... scrimshaw maybe?


Mostly it's not Florida.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh I got your Vitamin D right here!

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: One nice thing about Florida in the winter is you get over an hour of extra sunlight during the day than northern cities like Chicago get.  That and it's 80 degrees and sunny down here.

But I'm sure there are some good things about living in a dark, frozen wasteland.  Like... scrimshaw maybe?


It's nice not being surrounded by Floridians.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: It's comforting to think that when the sun comes back again, Biden will be in the WH.


oh for cripes sake give it a rest
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I love how they explain why the sun won't be back until January with the disclaimer, "according to the Weather Channel." In my fantasy a flat earther wrote this, a veiled attempt at not buying anyone's answers but seeking the truth for their own benefit.  In reality it is likely someone similar to my daughter's boyfriend who has absolutely no foundation in even the most basic science.


Most adults I know cannot explain why seasons occur, why winter has longer nights than summer, or why the phases of the moon exist.

#demonhauntedworldisreal
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Natalie Portmanteau: Incident on 57th Street: [YouTube video: Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues - in colour!]

"Nights in white satin
Never reaching the end..."

/Old and drunk
//I'll see myself out

If it helps, im not that old, and that song is in my acid trip playlist.

Haha!  Not according to my kids, lol.

/Seriously, they think anyone in their late 20's is a fossil....


Oh, for sure, I'm "old". But I'm 38.

I actually had a teenager ok boomer me (during a conversation about movies, fwiw) which is pretty funny given I think I'm technically a millennial.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: Most adults I know cannot explain why seasons occur, why winter has longer nights than summer, or why the phases of the moon exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
