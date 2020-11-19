 Skip to content
 
(KOMU Columbia)   Here's one woman who is happy about the virus   (komu.com) divider line
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not only because she gets a delay, but she gets a delay that might push it back far enough to see the change in administration. I suspect the Democrats will be less eager to put female inmates to death
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: Not only because she gets a delay, but she gets a delay that might push it back far enough to see the change in administration. I suspect the Democrats will be less eager to put female inmates to death


Big government loves a good prison story
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hoo boy.

was convicted of strangling Stinnett from behind and then removing Stinnett's unborn child, eight months into gestation, from her womb. The child was later safely recovered by authorities
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be happy. Drawing out your fate through a series of delays only adds to the misery.

This is a lady who killed a pregnant woman to steal the baby from her womb.

"Montgomery's attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf."

I mean, you've only had 16 years to take care of this. How are there still last-minute delays happening?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades


I remember that case... that was just evil.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But is she still mad about the penis?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Hoo boy.

was convicted of strangling Stinnett from behind and then removing Stinnett's unborn child, eight months into gestation, from her womb. The child was later safely recovered by authorities


Eh she killed the woman but at least she saved the kid... that should count for something.

Let her rot in prison for 100 years.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: morg: Hoo boy.

was convicted of strangling Stinnett from behind and then removing Stinnett's unborn child, eight months into gestation, from her womb. The child was later safely recovered by authorities

Eh she killed the woman but at least she saved the kid... that should count for something.

Let her rot in prison for 100 years.


Omg. This is as clear cut a case for brutal slow painful public execution as can be made.
Flay the biatch. Then keep her alive until she begs for death.
There is your alternative to the death penalty.
Otherwise, humanely cull this monster as prescribed by law.
 
