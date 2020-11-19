 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's not good when the person hired to take care of you sells your house   (kark.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never give anyone power of attorney or guardianship without some damn good strings attached.

/ or just don't do it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a bleak trifecta in place.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Per TFA she forged the woman's signature.

/ or just don't do it.


Per TFA she forged the woman's signature.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It doesn't sound like she did.

/ or just don't do it.


It doesn't sound like she did.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like that happened to my oldest great-uncle. His maid stole tons from him before my family found out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

It's not NEWS, it's KARK.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Damn

/Elderly abuse , extreme edition

// Why is it so easy?

/// Very common crime, usually it's a relative doing it.

/ or just don't do it.

It doesn't sound like she did.


Damn

/Elderly abuse , extreme edition

// Why is it so easy?

/// Very common crime, usually it's a relative doing it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
someday I Might set up a trust for myself and name myself as the trustee.

Complicated but would make it hard to fall victim to this kind of crap.

//guess I better work hard so there is something to protect or it's going to be a few bags of chips and a paper clip.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not NEWS, it's KARK.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Never give anyone power of attorney or guardianship without some damn good strings attached.

/ or just don't do it.


You don't even need to give them power of attorney. If you're judged to be unable to care for your own affairs, you could be saddled with a conservator who has total control of all of your everything. Then, the conservator can do whatever they want. Sell your house, charge you thousands to get your groceries or forbid your family from seeing you.

/ there's a thing about it on Netflix. It's heart breaking.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: someday I Might set up a trust for myself and name myself as the trustee.

Complicated but would make it hard to fall victim to this kind of crap.


I've already done it and it wasn't complicated.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Takes a certain type of degenerate to see a person day in and day out, care for them and then rob them blind.
 
camarugala
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
10 bucks on the phrase "only God can judge me!" Appearing somewhere in the court transcripts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

John Oliver did a bit on conservators, and it was more than a lot scary.

Guardianship: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube nG2pEffLEJo

/ or just don't do it.

You don't even need to give them power of attorney. If you're judged to be unable to care for your own affairs, you could be saddled with a conservator who has total control of all of your everything. Then, the conservator can do whatever they want. Sell your house, charge you thousands to get your groceries or forbid your family from seeing you.

/ there's a thing about it on Netflix. It's heart breaking.


John Oliver did a bit on conservators, and it was more than a lot scary.

Guardianship: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube nG2pEffLEJo
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Never give anyone power of attorney or guardianship without some damn good strings attached.

/ or just don't do it.


Elderly lady with no family and in need of care.  Care takers with minimum wage and have to do things most of us wouldn't do at gunpoint, leading to labor exploitation.  Who knew that this arrangement would lead to exploitation for both people?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tl;dw: don't piss off all your relatives.

/ or just don't do it.

You don't even need to give them power of attorney. If you're judged to be unable to care for your own affairs, you could be saddled with a conservator who has total control of all of your everything. Then, the conservator can do whatever they want. Sell your house, charge you thousands to get your groceries or forbid your family from seeing you.

/ there's a thing about it on Netflix. It's heart breaking.

John Oliver did a bit on conservators, and it was more than a lot scary.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nG2pEffL​EJo]


tl;dw: don't piss off all your relatives.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Should really be: Have a will that is witnessed and with your attorney and talk to your family about what you want.

/ or just don't do it.

You don't even need to give them power of attorney. If you're judged to be unable to care for your own affairs, you could be saddled with a conservator who has total control of all of your everything. Then, the conservator can do whatever they want. Sell your house, charge you thousands to get your groceries or forbid your family from seeing you.

/ there's a thing about it on Netflix. It's heart breaking.

John Oliver did a bit on conservators, and it was more than a lot scary.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nG2pEffL​EJo]

tl;dw: don't piss off all your relatives.


Should really be: Have a will that is witnessed and with your attorney and talk to your family about what you want.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

While that is true, this story has nothing to do with either power of attorney or guardianship.

/ or just don't do it.


While that is true, this story has nothing to do with either power of attorney or guardianship.
 
Iggie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: someday I Might set up a trust for myself and name myself as the trustee.

Complicated but would make it hard to fall victim to this kind of crap.

//guess I better work hard so there is something to protect or it's going to be a few bags of chips and a paper clip.


When my mother passed away, we found that some of my relatives had been financially abusing her, and through her, my father.  She was retired, and only had a small amount coming in each month for disability, so any money they took was coming out of my father's retirement savings.  So, I made my father get in touch with an estate attorney, one of his own choosing, and set up a trust for his bank accounts and what was left of his retirement.  The trust is in his name, for his care and well-being, and can't be touched for any other reasons.  It sucks for him that he had to resort to that, but hopefully it will keep the thieves and their sticky fingers out of what doesn't belong to them.  They would have found a way to clean him out if he hadn't.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My grandfather hired a Jamaican and she stole his collection of all the plates he collected from the different states.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

now I wanna know.
is there a WARK?  And a CARK?

It's not NEWS, it's KARK.


now I wanna know.
is there a WARK?  And a CARK?
 
