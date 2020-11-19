 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida mom gives two-year-old THC-vape hits to increase Dorito consumption   (local10.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not crack
Call it a sincere religious belief.
Did it work?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got him so farked up he shiat himself.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought standard operating procedure was to take the kid for a car ride while you smoke out so they catch a contact high?

/says they guy who was babysat by a hippie chick
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benadryl, lady, BENADRYL
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... did he... eat and sleep better? Asking for a friend.

/suddenly aware tfa might be horrible, sad story, and this is tasteless. If only there was a way to find out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever given a toddler weed? On weed?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mugshot says "why else would anyone have kids?"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline's OK. Beats my previous submission on the same story, different source.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coolest mom ever award?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was legit nutrition related, then ok. Physicians freak out if a child is below weight.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the 'ol rub a little whiskey on the kids gums has evolved to THC.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: And... did he... eat and sleep better? Asking for a friend.

/suddenly aware tfa might be horrible, sad story, and this is tasteless. If only there was a way to find out.


It is a sad story, but not like Weed Bevets deflecting to Becki sad.  Stupid sad.  For it to be sad-sad would have required filling his bottle with $500+ of high thc vape juice.  Also didn't rtfa but I can tell you that without looking.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Looks like the 'ol rub a little whiskey on the kids gums has evolved to THC.


This
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the problem was that growing up in the 90's and 2000's we all told ourselves "Weed is only psychologically addictive.  It's not physically addictive like caffeine or alcohol, it's not changing your brain chemistry".

Turns out we were totally wrong about that, it's just that the neurotransmitter it messed with hadn't even been discovered yet. Everyone knows about dopamine and serotonin and endorphins and how addictive drugs mess with your body's levels of these hormones, or make them stop working.  There's another one called 'anandamide', we don't really know what it does or what it's for, but it fits in all the same receptors as weed, and when weed overstimulates those receptors, they get downregulated or tired and less responsive to your body's own anandamide.  And that's when you get the physical withdrawal symptoms like irritability, insomnia, loss of appetite, and anhedonia.

TLDR - Don't mess around with stuff that can change brain chemistry while you're still growing, those changes are less temporary than they are for adults.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Looks like the 'ol rub a little whiskey on the kids gums has evolved to THC.


Evolved, not devolved. Although I think CBD would be preferential.

Jesus, we should never let kids have drugs.

bestmedicaldegrees.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Lady J: And... did he... eat and sleep better? Asking for a friend.

/suddenly aware tfa might be horrible, sad story, and this is tasteless. If only there was a way to find out.

It is a sad story, but not like Weed Bevets deflecting to Becki sad.  Stupid sad.  For it to be sad-sad would have required filling his bottle with $500+ of high thc vape juice.  Also didn't rtfa but I can tell you that without looking.


lol
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet not a word about it from the ex girlfriend until she was an ex.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Looks like the 'ol rub a little whiskey on the kids gums has evolved to THC.


If the goal was to numb gums, Oragel (probably baby Oragel), in my experience, does the job.  I tried some, figuring if I'm sticking in the baby's mouth I ought to experience what the tyke is feeling.  Well, my experience was, numb.  Super numb.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behav​i​oral_sink

I could probably post this in just about every thread nowadays
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Brains: BunkyBrewman: Looks like the 'ol rub a little whiskey on the kids gums has evolved to THC.

Evolved, not devolved. Although I think CBD would be preferential.

Jesus, we should never let kids have drugs.

[bestmedicaldegrees.com image 500x361]


Exactly, why I said evolved.  The image I posted of an old timey cure was morphine and alcohol.  (65mg of morphine per teaspoon)
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

moeburn: 'anandamide', we don't really know what it does or what it's for, but it fits in all the same receptors as weed, and when weed overstimulates those receptors, they get downregulated or tired and less responsive to your body's own anandamide. And that's when you get the physical withdrawal symptoms like irritability, insomnia, loss of appetite, and anhedonia.

TLDR - Don't mess around with stuff that can change brain chemistry while you're still growing, those changes are less temporary than they are for adults.



weed makes me sleepy, and anxious. I tried using THC to help me be more awake and less anxious by taking it when I sleep. That way, I get to take advantage of the favorable (to me) withdrawal symptoms. Didn't seem to work, but I didn't try that hard.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"...and wasn't properly taking care of her son during her supervised visits."

This isn't how supervised visits work.  At least it's not how they're supposed to work.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amateur!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn that kid sounds pretty cool
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I for one think this is an excellent idea.  The THC will help the kid with anger management issues when it gets older.

https://calgaryherald.com/news/crime/​a​ccused-child-killer-said-his-anger-pro​blem-was-controlled-by-marijuana-use
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moeburn: Part of the problem was that growing up in the 90's and 2000's we all told ourselves "Weed is only psychologically addictive.  It's not physically addictive like caffeine or alcohol, it's not changing your brain chemistry".

Turns out we were totally wrong about that, it's just that the neurotransmitter it messed with hadn't even been discovered yet. Everyone knows about dopamine and serotonin and endorphins and how addictive drugs mess with your body's levels of these hormones, or make them stop working.  There's another one called 'anandamide', we don't really know what it does or what it's for, but it fits in all the same receptors as weed, and when weed overstimulates those receptors, they get downregulated or tired and less responsive to your body's own anandamide.  And that's when you get the physical withdrawal symptoms like irritability, insomnia, loss of appetite, and anhedonia.

TLDR - Don't mess around with stuff that can change brain chemistry while you're still growing, those changes are less temporary than they are for adults.


Cannibevets 2.0
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behav​i​oral_sink

I could probably post this in just about every thread nowadays


That article talks about Rats and the national institute of mental health..

...nice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I use medical marijuana to help me sleep, so I get it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image 450x640]


Is that codeine or heroin?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I use medical marijuana to help me sleep, so I get it.


It seriously gives me the best sleeps. I've had issues with my brain kicking into overdrive at night since I was like 5 years old, and throw modern distractions on top of that and while I've got better control these days, the result is still very bad. Taking just barely enough THC to feel it puts me out at a decent time, and leaves me feeling great in the morning. It's by far the best thing I've tried.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doosh: Amateur!

[Fark user image 850x476]


Altoids?
 
moeburn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

theflatline: Cannibevets 2.0


I don't know what that means, but also, no.  I like weed and like that it's legal and know that it's less harmful than other legal drugs like booze.  I just grew up in an era where it was preached as harmless and no different than TV or video games, and... it's a little more harmful than that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image 450x640]

Is that codeine or heroin?


Neither - it was pretty much alcohol and morphine mixed up with a few flavorants.  So... I imagine it worked pretty damn well as advertised!

/few minor side effects of course
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Yet not a word about it from the ex girlfriend until she was an ex.


Probably because Kiarra let the little brat smoke up her whole stash. That's a dealbreaker.
 
