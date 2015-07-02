 Skip to content
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC what a horrifying story.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
39 dead because of these farks.

Since its the UK they gonna get what... a year in prison at most?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who the F doesn't check a load in their trailer? I don't F-ing care how much you're getting paid, CHECK THE GOD-DAMN LOAD.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.


But apparently only 5 mins of sleep before he heard a bang and someone motioned he was good to go.

Thinly laid bullsh*t, even if mostly true.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Farking awful.


/HotY contender
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.


(He says) he already knew he was probably smuggling something, which he didn't want to know the details of.  He'd probably done it before.  So yes, for him this was a normal thing.  He probably didn't want to know anything because he's probably a bad liar and knows it, so if questioned at a border, he wouldn't give himself away.

/Probably.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.


That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrschwen: Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.


There's a difference between not watching the loading, and being intentionally directed not to watch the loading.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was paid not to watch the loading.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't want to know what you're hauling? That's how you end up with 8 tons of cocaine in the trailer, and YOU take the fall for all 8 tons.

Fry his ass.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He knew he was committing a crime, shouldn't that legally make him responsible for any deaths involved in that crime, whether he knew the exact details or not?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's worse is that he was watching Hubie Halloween.
 
Civchic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude is at best a poster child for bad decisions and ruining your life one stumble at a time.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

But apparently only 5 mins of sleep before he heard a bang and someone motioned he was good to go.

Thinly laid bullsh*t, even if mostly true.


According to TFA, he believed he was hauling stolen goods, so it's probably pretty par for the course.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He knew, or reasonably should have known, that he was transporting something he couldn't legally transport.

Dunno what laws Britain and the EU have regarding felony murder, but he's guilty of 39 counts of that, even if he's not guilty of voluntary manslaughter or "regular" murder due to not knowing that his illegal cargo was people.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Don't want to know what you're hauling? That's how you end up with 8 tons of cocaine in the trailer, and YOU take the fall for all 8 tons.

Fry his ass.

Fry his ass.


Hold on, go back a couple of steps.  How, exactly, do I end up with tons of cocaine?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Similar story here in U.S. with man still at large, Guillermo Ballesteros purposely left 11 people, including children, in a rail car in Iowa where they died of starvation: https://www.cnn.com/2015/​07/02/us/guil​lermo-madrigal-ballesteros-the-hunt-jo​hn-walsh/index.html
 
mrschwen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: mrschwen: Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.

There's a difference between not watching the loading, and being intentionally directed not to watch the loading.


I'm not even sure why they involved the driver. It isn't unusual to load a truck then seal it so that the driver can't open the back.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
not know what is in the cans didnt work out too well for this guy either.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

karl2025: He knew he was committing a crime, shouldn't that legally make him responsible for any deaths involved in that crime, whether he knew the exact details or not?


If he truly thought he was participating in a "victimless" crime, probably not.

"Crime" is very broad. You could easily concoct a scenario where shoplifting a Snickers bar results in a death. The shoplifter would not have expected a death to be a likely outcome, and I don't think most people would expect a homicide charge.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrschwen: Weatherkiss: mrschwen: Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.

There's a difference between not watching the loading, and being intentionally directed not to watch the loading.

I'm not even sure why they involved the driver. It isn't unusual to load a truck then seal it so that the driver can't open the back.


They weren't smart enough to use a trailer that wasn't air tight. I'm guessing planning isn't any of the murderers strong suit in this story.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Don't want to know what you're hauling? That's how you end up with 8 tons of cocaine in the trailer, and YOU take the fall for all 8 tons.

Fry his ass.

Fry his ass.


Alternatively, you could be carrying 8 tons of sealed cargo, and the person or organization which is having you transport the cargo won't tell you what it is because they don't want to risk you stealing some or all of it. And you don't know anything at all about the cargo except its weight, and can't know because the recipient is expecting to receive sealed cargo.

/not a trucker
//doesn't play a trucker on TV
///did not stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night


////but I did play ETS2 the other day
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GodComplex: mrschwen: Weatherkiss: mrschwen: Weatherkiss: Harrison told the court he was directed by Hughes to a meeting spot with an unnamed man who spoke poor English, and who indicated to him, mainly using sign language, that he should get back in his cab, draw the curtains and have a sleep while a shipment of goods was put into the back of the van.

Yeah, that's totally a normal thing a truck driver would deal with at work.

That's pretty normal activity for a truck driver. They don't watch the loading.

There's a difference between not watching the loading, and being intentionally directed not to watch the loading.

I'm not even sure why they involved the driver. It isn't unusual to load a truck then seal it so that the driver can't open the back.

They weren't smart enough to use a trailer that wasn't air tight. I'm guessing planning isn't any of the murderers strong suit in this story.


True.

And I doubt the drivers truck parts story. I can't imagine truck parts are valuable enough to make smuggling them worthwhile.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: indy_kid: Don't want to know what you're hauling? That's how you end up with 8 tons of cocaine in the trailer, and YOU take the fall for all 8 tons.

Fry his ass.

Hold on, go back a couple of steps.  How, exactly, do I end up with tons of cocaine?


I wasn't sure so I asked Hunter Biden for you.  He says "to get a couple of tons, start out with three tons and a hooker"
 
