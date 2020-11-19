 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hard Boiled News)   He got all medieval on his ass   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What?  She felt threatened, used mace.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe he saw a skeleton or ice mephit in the car?
 
Lonestar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now that is a morning, star.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody got maced.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
+2 Mace of Felonies.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Cops say 38-year-old James Gleason Jr., 38, used the Dark Ages weapon to smash up his pal's car after his wife said the man threatened to sexually assault her, the Allentown Morning Call reported."

Poor reporting. Hw old is the suspect?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mickeyblog.comView Full Size


I like my Mace Windu spiked too.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a morning star.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that what happens when you find a stranger in the alps?
 
sat1va
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Authorities said the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be about $1,500.

Cops are the worst at estimating vehicle damage. A scratch or dent a car and you're out that much.
 
Walosi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Child endangerment. Wow, I don't think he realizes how much trouble he bought for himself.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Womp Womp rats busy this year.

/ Trump leapt onto his High Horse and road off in all directions. -- Tip o' the hat to Stephen Leacock.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Cops say 38-year-old James Gleason Jr., 38, used the Dark Ages weapon ..."

Typical cop math.  Who knows how old the guy is....

No doubt some reader will come to the conclusion that the Dark Ages were the early 1980s.
And to some extent, they'd be right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [mickeyblog.com image 850x566]

I like my Mace Windu spiked too.


Will Windex(TM) do if you haven't got all the ingredients?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Love it. That's style, right there. Why even keep a mace around the house if you don't use it on your spouse's fakrboi's car now and then?
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mace Frehley is gonna be one cool prison nickname.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "Cops say 38-year-old James Gleason Jr., 38, used the Dark Ages weapon to smash up his pal's car after his wife said the man threatened to sexually assault her, the Allentown Morning Call reported."

Poor reporting. Hw old is the suspect?


Maybe it means that he's 38 years old and also level 38.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A mace?!  It must have been a cleric.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sat1va: Authorities said the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be about $1,500.

Cops are the worst at estimating vehicle damage. A scratch or dent a car and you're out that much.


It's the Yin to the drug value Yang on the Cop Math spectrum.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$1,500 in damages?  After a guy hit it a bunch of times with a mace?  Either you guys have waaaaaaaaay cheaper parts/autobody shops, or mace swinger is a pansy, or the car is a total shiatbox.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is what what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: This is what what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.


Exactly my 2nd thought.

3rd is "I'd like to smoke a j..."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cyanide_and_happiness.jpg
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure he will be over to console her when her husband goes to jail, that's what friends do.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, I just do what the quest giver tells me. Half the time I don't even read the damn text!
 
Famishus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm just thrilled it didn't end in a hail of gunfire. Maybe we've turned the corner.

Narrator: They had not turned the corner.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just because it's in my recent downloads from the other day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: That's a morning star.


myfconline.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: $1,500 in damages?  After a guy hit it a bunch of times with a mace?  Either you guys have waaaaaaaaay cheaper parts/autobody shops, or mace swinger is a pansy, or the car is a total shiatbox.


Oh, it's definitely C.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.