 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   HA HA HA. HA HA HA HA HAAA. HAA HA HA HA HA. HA (x42 seconds)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 6:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Oh, these monkeys think that we owe them something? Release the Droogs. And the kompromat. Lots and lots of kompromat. I like the one with him in the frilly dress and the soldier girl with the huge strap-on."
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Please proceed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope he pays the ransom and they release it anyway
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
threatens to release 1.2 terrabytes of 'sensitive' data
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how many internal emails there are with that guy referring to his flock as suckers and losers?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.
Also, fark Russia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2020 owes us. I want to see that guy burn.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$50 says he's got tons of underage boy porn pics
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kenneth Copeland Acting Crazy with Reporter! Awkward!
Youtube vColOxUf-8s
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And it looks like he's going to pay...hahaha....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do you have to be evil to follow that guy, or just stupid?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: 2020 owes us. I want to see that guy burn.


Aw leave Kenneth Copeland alone! He's one of my favorite drummers! I mean, have you heard his work on Zenyatta Mondatta?
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kenneth Copelands sterling reputation could be ruined.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pray the COVID Away (Kenneth Copeland Metal Version)
Youtube ONFA2slr_bc
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I hope he pays the ransom and they release it anyway


So you're rooting for Russian hackers?

Classy.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.