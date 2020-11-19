 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Grumpy Cat gets the giggles on Caturday
410
    More: Caturday  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 21 Nov 2020 at 8:00 AM



410 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I call that the cat version of RBF, better known as RCF
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Major Mess: Mom, Ima go on top of the cabinets.
Me: I'd REALLY rather you didn't.
Major Mess: I DO WHAT I WANT!
Me: Uh, huh. Let me know when you forget how to get down.
*pause for a 5 count*
Major Mess: Mooooommmmmm!
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Everyone - This is your weekly reminder - You're wonderful, just as you are. You're strong enough to survive. We're all in this together. If you need help, we're here for you. Reach out, and there is a whole community waiting to help. You don't have to post here. You can email one of us directly. And we won't "out" you. This is about helping one another.

I know this week's been stressful to everyone, with the election. It's ok. If you need a friendly ear, ask.

In times like these, it's easy to lose faith, or feel alone. You aren't. People care and want to help.

Right now, we're offering:
* Pet food 
* Human food
* Advice (cars, HVAC, computers, that I see, in addition to pet)
* Resume help
* Research
* Proofreading
* Friendly ears (I nominate one of Djelli's, since she has earrings on hers! Since she hasn't mentioned this, I'm guessing she doesn't read it. That's probably why she now owes me POTATO numbers of favors.)
* If you're going to struggle to stay warm - reach out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
Fark user image
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay, Caturday is here!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

This is Resting Blanche Face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

catmacros.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yeah, followed by "Mom? Where'd you go?"

Today, she was a House Planther
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tabitha and her new best friend.


Smushing her friend to death
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack killing the pillows
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

die pillow die! :-)
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My brother from another mother.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
still kicking.. week is going slllloooooowwwwww...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Just remember it's better to get them stone ground and spend longer cooking them. The squee factor is much higher! ;-)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yoink! Too funny as the new library Guinea pig is coming home this weekend. I'm now doing "shared parenting" with the teacher who had him, and who asked me to piggy sit. He now had a furever home.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
freeaddon.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cooking times stupid auto correct and proofread fail :-)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I pulled the couch away from the wall today to put the new slip cover on, and I found Lily's nest. No toys, but a huge area of cat fur where she apparently sleeps! It was about 1 1/2 feet wide of just Lily hair! Took a while to get that vacuumed up!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank goodness it is nearly Friday. Everyone from Staff is back from quarantine. So it's nice to see them again. As mentioned above I am moving the Guinea Pig to my house. Just too uncertain what is going to happen at school to leave him even during the wheek. The teacher who had him in her classroom "officially" transfered him to me yesterday, so I'lll count it as his "Gotcha Day". When we are back to normal, we'll share him between our classrooms. I am fine with that, but since this year we can't have classroom pets, I felt that if I needed to be his owner.

So "Happy Gotcha Day Mocha!".
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Peruvian, I think.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I dunno, I think that cat takes it to another level: resting pissed face! :D
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dulce did something like that not long ago. There's a tall wardrobe in my living room with a shelf next to it that I built to look like shelf, but is really a cat climbing tower.

Dulce hasn't been up there in a long time due to his arthritis. But I guess he was feeling spunky and decided he wanted to go up there. He bolted up there with no problem, but couldn't navigate the shelf/stairs to come down, so I had to rescue him.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Thank you for posting this every week. You've inspired me to buy Firefly on Prime Video and watch it soon :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


:D
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It is an amazing show. And it... Feels... Like Caturday to me, you know? A bit rough around the edges, with a code of honor.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Desi does that, but he knows how to get down.  He goes up on top of the cabinet in the bathroom, and he loves to sit on top of the fridge.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Argh!  This week has been like a roller coaster!  Up and down all week!

Somebuddy post LOLer coaster kitties!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also, whoever has a gofundme site and is a member of Caturday in good standing, please post a link here tomorrow so you can get a little something this week.  Giving to Caturdayers is one of the few things left that keeps me as sane as I was last month.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

RWDA has one...
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mistress Crowley and the curious Goblin say "Hi!"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hi!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So in a little over 3 weeks, I get to have surgery on my elbow to move my ulnar nerve since that is the source of the main issue right now. And if I'm a good little Ice Queen, I might get the stitches out in time for Christmas.

Add in the fact we might be laid off if DC can't get their act together and pass a budget, it's going to be a joyful holiday season. Yeah....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That will be a bummer! keep us posted, okay?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So this little floof pile was found tossed out at a park not too far from the rescue. I don't think he has an official name other than we call him "Chief shiat Foot" because he likes to walk though his poo and get it all over his magnificent foot floof. He is quite pampered/spoiled and seems to pout when he doesn't get what he wants.

So here, have some photoshopping and making memes with Chief shiat Foot, the floofiest floof in central Ohio.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
