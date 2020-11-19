 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Into how many World Trade Centers will Covid-19 fly its planes each week this winter?
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nearly 2000 died in one day this week....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'all Qaeda's Death Toll Continues to Mount
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've already had the equivalent of 83 9/11's this year.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there was a Benghazi every day since the Whig Party split over slavery, fewer Americans would have died than have died from COVID.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And it's getting worse
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, Covid is like traffic deaths. We let it blend into the background as a cost of daily life. Ebola felt more like a plane crash.

Sad we've gotten to this point.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something, something, tree of freedom, something...
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Humankind's risk assessment software really needs a ground up redesign
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If a plane full of COVID leaves Chicago going 500 mph...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somewhere between WWII and the Civil War?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, bin Laden was targeting oldsters and fatties??
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But most of the people dying now are in red states.  It's not equivalent.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a torturous headline.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evolution makes you focus only on risks directly in front of you. When apes evolve to track migration patterns on the plains of Africa, the risk only extends as far as that lion over there that is maybe trying to eat you.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
predicting the virus's death toll in the near term has become a matter of brutal arithmetic: 150,000 cases a day, times 1.5 percent, will lead to 2,250 daily deaths.

We're already well past 150K cases per day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You mean how many Benghazis took place per month, subs.

/s
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, I'd previously said that Covid has killed as many Americans as the Vietnam war. Turns out, I was wrong.

I was initially reading statistics that counted American and allied forces. Covid has killed almost FIVE TIMES as many Americans as the Vietnam war.
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, yeah, think about that... There's only about 58,000 names on the Vietnam war memorial.
images03.military.comView Full Size

We're gonna need a farking huge memorial for Covid.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yes, but no skyscrapers were destroyed and let's face it, they're harder to replace.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forty. That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
November 19th, 2020 --- COVID IN THE USA
Youtube ksO9DMXF6Fs



Hospitals begin to overload at 1/1400 (medium orange). Deaths go up in excess over the normal mortality a few days after that.

It takes at 6 weeks under full lockdown to fall 1 order of magnitude.

At dark red it will likely take 16 weeks for deaths to completely return to "normal mortality" of the disease, under a total lockdown.

We're screwed.

5k a day dead by Xmas, easily.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whew that's grim headline.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 2k a day death rate assumes current cases.

It doesn't take into account Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you saying none?  Because its a conspiracy because jet fuel can't melt covid cells?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All those kids coming home from college.....
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?


Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My guess is somewhere between 9 and 11 World Trade Centers.
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It doesn't take into account Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.


2000/day is so insanely optimistic it's not based even in this universe. We are at 1500 just today and still have a month and a half to go, with several major holidays (don't forget Black Friday and Hanukkah!) and tens of thousands of flu cases in between.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.


Regardless, you really need to work on your sarcasm, man. The shiat that covid-deniers are saying is already absurdly callous, and there's no difference between what you're possibly saying as a joke, and what they're saying for real.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We're already well past 150K cases per day.


The deaths being reported now correspond to cases from around 3 weeks ago, when it was "only" about 80K per day.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.


Reporting won't do any good.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.hillreporter.comView Full Size


/  :(
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.


I mean, this is Fark. You might want to develop a thicker skin; but if it helps you sleep at night, by all means, report me.

I made the post sarcastically, but there are absolutely people that believe it.
 
Al!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?


According to CDC data, 18,857 deaths have occurred in people below the age of 55. I knew two of those people, and they did not have any comorbidities, so I have to assume that a not insignificant portion of those were the same.  Which means it's entirely likely that several 9/11's worth of relatively young and healthy people have died from covid-19 in the US.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

I mean, this is Fark. You might want to develop a thicker skin; but if it helps you sleep at night, by all means, report me.

I made the post sarcastically, but there are absolutely people that believe it.


You're in every one of these threads spreading disinformation about the disease.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's ask the Hulk

assets.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.


Report him for what and to who?  Hurry!  Call the internet police.  The consequences will never be the same.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a society, we have made our choice.
If we are lucky, some of us will survive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lake Royale [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.


Probably not... But, arguably, it shouldn't.
https://www.fark.com/farq/posting/

There are plenty of other online forums that more deeply strive to become echo chambers and moderate anything remotely offense or that disagrees with collective.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.


Believe it or not, the mods have been taking Covid denial seriously. I'd gotten a few posts like these two removed. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

I mean, this is Fark. You might want to develop a thicker skin; but if it helps you sleep at night, by all means, report me.

I made the post sarcastically, but there are absolutely people that believe it.

You're in every one of these threads spreading disinformation about the disease.


Hold on... That's a big claim. What disinformation have I spread?

I literally asked a question. I provided no information.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It takes at 6 weeks under full lockdown to fall 1 order of magnitude.


They're not even worth bothering with at this point.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.

Probably not... But, arguably, it shouldn't.
https://www.fark.com/farq/posting/

There are plenty of other online forums that more deeply strive to become echo chambers and moderate anything remotely offense or that disagrees with collective.


Arguably, you should be banned for trolling, as you claim you do in your profile.
Further, you should be banned for spreading scientifically false information to make people die.
That has nothing to do with an "echo chamber" or "collectives".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.

Believe it or not, the mods have been taking Covid denial seriously. I'd gotten a few posts like these two removed. [Fark user image 425x697]


No, I don't believe it.
You can look in this thread and others for proof of that.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.

Believe it or not, the mods have been taking Covid denial seriously. I'd gotten a few posts like these two removed. [Fark user image image 425x697]


If you think I'm a covid denier you couldn't be more wrong....

Why don't you quote the part where I denied anything about covid?

I'll patiently wait.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.


Which is something we should have been doing already. Wasn't that what the Death Panels were for?
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We'll be at a 9/11 a day in early December (at least) and Republicans will be shouting about how Joe Biden is a failure of a president to stop it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

But Vietnam killed young, healthy Americans.
Covid mostly kills old people nobody cares about, except their immediate family.

How many deaths under 50 in the US that weren't already sick?

Is this sarcasm or are you a piece of shiat? I have to know before I decide whether or not to report you.

Reporting won't do any good.

Probably not... But, arguably, it shouldn't.
https://www.fark.com/farq/posting/

There are plenty of other online forums that more deeply strive to become echo chambers and moderate anything remotely offense or that disagrees with collective.

Arguably, you should be banned for trolling, as you claim you do in your profile.
Further, you should be banned for spreading scientifically false information to make people die.
That has nothing to do with an "echo chamber" or "collectives".


What false information have I spread? I can't delete posts, so you should be able to scroll right up and copy/paste it for me.
 
