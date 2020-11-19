 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   5pm Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream: melting Rudy tree humping edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
15
    More: Live  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look what you've done!! I'm melting, melting! Ohhhhh, what a world, what a world!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you who missed the shiat-show billed as a press conference:

Fark user imageView Full Size


His flop sweat dissolved whatever the hell he applied to his "hair" and ran down his face unnoticed for half an hour.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x477]
Look what you've done!! I'm melting, melting! Ohhhhh, what a world, what a world!!

markie_farkie: His flop sweat dissolved whatever the hell he applied to his "hair" and ran down his face unnoticed for half an hour.


I am the President of Rudy Giuliani and I am passing the executive order to ban these photographs.  Very low energy.  Sad!

Be back later.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old robot is leaking oil
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks even more moribund that Trump. That is what losing your soul does to your face.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(taps fingers)
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no one is willing to address the substance of his press conference, only Rudy's appearance.  I guess your probably waiting for your marching orders from Soros and the Rothschilds.

/ducks
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you're not supposed to feel bad, but I do feel bad for these guys.  They were told their entire lives that if they believed it strongly enough, it would be true.  And now it's not true, and the entire world is watching.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And now a word from our sponsors at Fantasy Island and Four Seasons Lawn & Orde-... Garden"
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas lights shaped like a penis?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So help me God, if the end of America happens at the hand of Giuliani the Painted Orc, I'm going to be very upset.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Racoons were once thanksgiving food, WTH?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, was the crap in Rudy's hair shoe polish or gravy mix?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dallylamma: So, was the crap in Rudy's hair shoe polish or gravy mix?


Yes!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Muta: I see no one is willing to address the substance of his press conference, only Rudy's appearance.  I guess your probably waiting for your marching orders from Soros and the Rothschilds.

/ducks



He spent the first 5 minutes framing the introduction of one woman's sworn testimony that involves five separate categories of ballot fraud all in her small polling place. The most compelling is what instructions she was given by a supervisor because it involves a conspiracy among the DNC to organize such fraud across several states (there was a large US map for reference, printed with the states colored in blue) in which there were more votes counted than registered voters in counties expected to vote Democratic.

He insinuated to prove this charge of racketeering (a term he never used but implied with his extensive work as a prosecutor) implicates the candidate of the DNC is responsible.

At first Giuliani claimed such testimony is direct evidence and then realized his mistake-- a recording of the supervisor's instructions would be more in the category of direct evidence. Testimony is within a category of evidence and Giuliani admonished the Press for any potential dismissal of said evidence because it wasn't his testimony-- he'd never met the woman or coached her, just to be clear.

In fact, that he could give the name of the woman who made the sworn affidavit under threat of perjury (something Biden has never done Giuliani reminded everyone several times) at all was evidence of her courage as so many name can't be released because there have been death threats.

Without explaining, he switched topics to refer to some sixty people kept at distance from observing the counting of mail-in ballots and referenced a popular movie in which Marisa Tomei rules the world in a unitard.

He cited Jimmy Carter and Secretary of State Baker as having warned long ago that mail-in ballots are not the most secure form of ballot-- an undeniable fact. In this regard, he demonstrated how envelopes work.

He made a good point about Wisconsin's 19th century, no, early 20th century progressiveness-- that is not the retro-progressiveness it is today about all mail-in ballots requiring a prior application that can only be done in person-- implying a validity because a proof of identification and residence is required at that time. Matching the number of applications to the number of received mail-in ballots is a practical system.

Not a bad point, really.

That polling places in minority neighborhoods are poorly funded and so often simply removed isn't an issue he would have likely answered easily had it been raised by a roomful of reporters, so to sidestep all that he introduced a very nervous woman named Sydney who explained spikes are not curves and how votes are sent to Germany. And Venezuela's former President who had once mocked US energy providers when he offered to send heating oil to New York one cold winter. That's the kind of thing Giuliani never forgets.

And a point Giuliani returned to many times...Sydney evoked the specter of the CIA's potential negligence and when a reporter addressed a question to an ever growing impatient Giuliani, she said: Follow the money.

The other woman to speak, featured prominently on Fark shortly before the press conference, had rehearsed her prepared comments better than anyone else because Giuliani ad-libs from memory and Sydney almost started crying a few times. She was the only one in the room to which everything was quite real.

I missed a lot of details, but those are some highlights I'm still able to recall. Forever it seems already.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.