 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   Hey everybody, it is World Toilet Day. So go in and give your porcelain god a hug?   (weather.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 3:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waaaaay ahead of you

/ was hugging the toilet at 1:00 this morning
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky looks on in envy
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antnyjc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nyanners Toilet Review
Youtube IhJIAWbm8a8
 
Milk D
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Step up and make it a double.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Late inning 2 bagger for me.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe some Fark engineers can confirm or offer counter evidence to a summary I read about Gates' prize to incentivize new designs for non-flushing toilets to address the comprehensive goal of eliminating water-borne diseases?

An estimate was were one to wave a magic wand and put a reserve-water, flush toilet in the dwelling of every person on Earth, there isn't enough fresh (or "gray" water).

So, his prize addresses a practical non-flush toilet as a way to address sewage that is simply directed away from dwellings and collected above ground which is a major source of water-borne diseases.

There's the profound macro/meme of the incredulous African child articulating the paradox of how developed nations use potable water for waste water while a global south doesn't have enough potable water to consume.

Maybe my comment is a Debbie Downer, but then wasn't it a certain comedian's bit that made talking to the bowl during a hangover so popular? You know to whom I refer. Who, when Eddie Murphy called Richard Pryor to ask about his admonition to not use so many swears in his act, Pryor replied: Tell Bill to have a Coke and go fark himself?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is where magic happens,
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Forget the porcelain!
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you have a bidet attachment for your toilet yet? No? What're you waiting for you goddamn barbarian?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hate my toilet.  It is from 1960 and was a great toilet, then the pump or whatever it is called went.  The handyman came and put a low flush thing in, now you have to flush it three times, which really pisses me off!!!!

Apartments...sigh.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.