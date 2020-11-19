 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   The Department of Unintended Consequences is investigating how a stoned Oregon man crashed his Tesla at 100mph, sending tiny batteries flying into nearby residences, some igniting fires   (kutv.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The batteries prompted a warning from the Corvallis police and fire departments to be aware of "potentially hazardous batteries in the area of the NW Walnut and NW Fairlawn." "

In Elon's Auto, the wrecked cars report you.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hey, at least you know their safety standards are up if the dude got up and made it 3 blocks.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a stoned Oregon man, getting a kick
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to bury the lede, subs. Apparently marijuana can give you the superhuman strength needed to not only be able to survive a 100MPH crash, but leave you in good enough condition to be able to make a run for it.
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was he charged?
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also
Send the wrecked Tesla to Rich!
yt3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/new-mercedes/3021121
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LongBent1: So was he charged?


Positively.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

The Tesla left the road and hit a utility pole, breaking the police and knocking over two trees and a telephone junction box, police said.

One of those Tesla-driving Antifa guys, no doubt.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The Tesla left the road and hit a utility pole, breaking the police and knocking over two trees and a telephone junction box, police said.

some expert proofreading there
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Well hey, at least you know their safety standards are up if the dude got up and made it 3 blocks.


This!   It sounds like he should have flying through some windows along with the batteries.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.


That is an impressively horrible looking crash to walk away from. Looks like first responders may have cut up the car a bit, looking for someone in the wreck?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jockin' the biatches, hittin' the poles!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.


Fun fact. My mom has a co-worker that got into a horrible crash. When the family went to the junk yard to recover any personal belongs left in the car the workers offered their condolences to the family.

The co-worker was off to the side when they offered said condolences. 

/Nasty concussion but otherwise fine.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.


Well, Tesla does have the strongest passenger cell every tested by NHTSA so that's not that shocking.

I still remember when everyone freaked out about the first Model S fire. Everyone was like "batteries can burn?!?" I was like "he survived a 120mph crash through a brick wall, was able to get out under his own power, and the vehicle didn't ignite for 10 minutes after impact, Amazing!"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that sucks. So...... When can I get a farking cybertruck?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.


They build their packs from 18650 or 21700 cells, significantly bigger than AA, more like C sized.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: FTA:

The Tesla left the road and hit a utility pole, breaking the police and knocking over two trees and a telephone junction box, police said.

One of those Tesla-driving Antifa guys, no doubt.


It's Corvallis, more likely some good Republican frat boy.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm imagining that this whole time Teslas have been running on a shiat-ton of rechargable double-As
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: LongBent1: So was he charged?

Positively.


And the accident has switched a new light on current events, sparking hopes that the negative forces can be run to ground.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.


Their original work with the Roadster was basically "Take a Lotus Elise, remove engine, pack every possible place with batteries."

Great idea if given a non-dedicated platform, but there's a reason the idea of a "skateboard" layout is getting so much traction. So much simpler to build and service.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.

That is an impressively horrible looking crash to walk away from. Looks like first responders may have cut up the car a bit, looking for someone in the wreck?


Get these guys on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.

Well, Tesla does have the strongest passenger cell every tested by NHTSA so that's not that shocking.

I still remember when everyone freaked out about the first Model S fire. Everyone was like "batteries can burn?!?" I was like "he survived a 120mph crash through a brick wall, was able to get out under his own power, and the vehicle didn't ignite for 10 minutes after impact, Amazing!"


I was not aware they were that good in crashes.  That's freaking amazing.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I feel like dumping damaged, un-shielded 18650 batteries wantonly into a metal bucket is a plan that deserves more attention.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: LongBent1: So was he charged?

Positively.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jman144: Now I'm imagining that this whole time Teslas have been running on a shiat-ton of rechargable double-As


It's not terribly dissimilar-- the 18650 cells in the S look like a slightly enlarged AA, and there's like 7,000 of them in there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.

They build their packs from 18650 or 21700 cells, significantly bigger than AA, more like C sized.


The barrel of a 18650 is about the same as a AA, but slightly longer.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jbuist: robodog: natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.

Well, Tesla does have the strongest passenger cell every tested by NHTSA so that's not that shocking.

I still remember when everyone freaked out about the first Model S fire. Everyone was like "batteries can burn?!?" I was like "he survived a 120mph crash through a brick wall, was able to get out under his own power, and the vehicle didn't ignite for 10 minutes after impact, Amazing!"

I was not aware they were that good in crashes.  That's freaking amazing.


Yeah, here was the after action report Tesla put out a year later when a second high speed crash led to some revisions to the Model S.

This happened after the vehicle impacted a roundabout at 110 mph, shearing off 15 feet of concrete curbwall and tearing off the left front wheel, then smashing through an eight foot tall buttressed concrete wall on the other side of the road and tearing off the right front wheel, before crashing into a tree. The driver stepped out and walked away with no permanent injuries and a fire, again limited to the front section of the vehicle, started several minutes later.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: natazha: Dept. of Unedited Articles also hit: "breaking the police"

Judging from the wreckage, the driver must have been going well over 100 mph.  The rear-end is demolished,   and yet, he ran from the scene of the accident.

That is an impressively horrible looking crash to walk away from. Looks like first responders may have cut up the car a bit, looking for someone in the wreck?


I've seen the aftermath of some hellacious looking accidents where all involved walked away with nothing more than stiffness the next day.  I've also seen wrecks that killed people which surprisingly little damage to vehicles where you look at them and wonder how the hell someone died.

Accidents are just weird like that.

/Well yay, that suppressed vision of a distinct face imprint in a Mustang windshield had to come bubbling up
//Wear your seatbelts, kids
///Shudder
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.


Forklifts have somewhere around 24 to 36 ( I forget the exact number) of cells the size of 2 shoe boxes. But those are meant to be part of the counterbalance of the truck. You normally don't want a car to weigh an extra 1 tons. They also take water and electrolyte, and as someone who has used them on light vehicles, like a 4 wheeler, they are a bit more "you have to have some idea what you are doing with it" than a normal consumer battery.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: LongBent1: So was he charged?

Positively.


How ionic.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.


They're 18650 batteries, like what vaping devices use

18 mm diameter, 65.0 mm long
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
18650 batteries are not AAs, Cs or vape batteries.

They are 'laptop batteries'...Acknowledge the market that funded their development and enabled the electric car industry to run with them. Yeah capitalism!
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But...but...they said Marijuana is harmless
 
PureBounds
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Half of Tesla Wedged in Synagogue After Fiery Crash

That guy survived, barely.. but, DAMN.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: I feel like dumping damaged, un-shielded 18650 batteries wantonly into a metal bucket is a plan that deserves more attention.


Yeah, that was the first thing I thought of. Must be a red shirt trainee?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

docilej: But...but...they said Marijuana is harmless


Eating a cheeseburger is harmless unless you are trying to stuff it in your gob while going 100 miles an hour.

Seriously, though, I think prosecco could be considered harmless, as long as I don't get behind the wheel after drinking the whole bottle.  Not a cannabis user.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Drivin' at speed
High on the weed
Stoner Oregoner better
Watch for trees

Trouble ahead
Trouble behind
Cause he just doused the neighborhood
In hot batteries
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

slepygryhnd: robodog: Nidiot: TIL Teslas are filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of AA sized batteries. For some reason I assumed they'd have fewer and larger battery units. No wonder they are so expensive to replace.

They build their packs from 18650 or 21700 cells, significantly bigger than AA, more like C sized.

The barrel of a 18650 is about the same as a AA, but slightly longer.


C cell 1,300 cubic centimeters
AA 675 cc
18650 1,179 cc
21700 1470 cc
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Philly Santa knows how they feel...
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.