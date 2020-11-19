 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   "One person dies from COVID-19 every 17 seconds in Europe, WHO warns." That guy must have more lives than a cat   (nypost.com) divider line
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, whoever's left.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: At this rate, whoever's left.


THIRD BASE!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bono: Every time I clap my hands, a child dies.
Audience member: Well stop fookin' clappin'!
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Surprised I haven't see any tweets about this yet
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And every 19 seconds a Dutch girl gets butthole fingered.

So, yeah.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: And every 19 seconds a Dutch girl gets butthole fingered.

So, yeah.


Pics or it doesn't happen
 
