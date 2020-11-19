 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The team running Trump's YouTube channel that live streamed Rudy's shiatshow learn the hard way that you should treat every mic like it's hot   (twitter.com) divider line
126
    More: Fail  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that'll make it into an SNL skit this weekend.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upvoted for hilarity!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone reset the simulation. It's getting to crazy to believe.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


No worries. I got your back.

The character in Borat was 15.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've stopped watching horror movies. They feel redundant somehow.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


Lay off the hard stuff, man. That's some insane shiat you're hallucinating about.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favourite part is his complete surprise that zoom is taking his camera into the shot because HIS FARKING MICROPHONE IS ON, and he says 'oooh, it looks like it's crashed or something!' Like it's some sort of delightful happenstance.

Is there anything better than a complete imbecile who has no idea that he's so farking fired it is unbelievable?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Clown shoes, all the way down.

Scary to think that these idiots have been running the country for the last four years and somehow we're not all dead.

Yet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


It is too late for us all.
Sign post up ahead, next stop,
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: I'm guessing that'll make it into an SNL skit this weekend.


Does it really count as show writing if you just copy real life?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Best People.

Be Best, Rudy. Be Best.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Is there anything better than a complete imbecile who has no idea that he's so farking fired it is unbelievable?


Clearly you haven't been following Trumps "elite team" very closely. :D
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Voters aren't coins you twunt.

Wyoming, where nobody lives and everybody's dying voted like 80% for Trump yet nobody bats an eye because they're all stupid.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
F*cking Rudy's Hair Dye.  Now available at Walgreens.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On another forum Trumpers were complaining that YouTube pulled the video in an act of censorship, even though the message clearly indicated that the video was pulled by the channel owner.

Now we know why they pulled it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the lady talking about flipping a coin 186,000 times and it comes up heads?  Was I supposed to flip a coin to determine my vote?  That might explain D2S' bigliest numbers.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lyndon, you would not believe the dream I had last night...  It was like 60 years from now and...
Dick, I don't wanna hear it.  I.do.not.want.to.hear.it!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rudy is always having issues with his equipment.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Someone reset the simulation. It's getting to crazy to believe.


Hang on a minute.  I know the servers are overheating and bugs are just falling out of the sky due to some memory leaks, but let's just see where this goes.  I liked the odds on hairdye leaks, but I parlayed it with obvious pants shiatting.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know it's not the main focus here but that dumb woman, I don't even think she realizes how dumb she is.

Voters aren't coin flips, and neither are voting districts, all this data is very well tracked. Our election process isn't stick 150 million red/blue balls into a tumbler and then pulling them out and seeing if we get more red or blue balls first.  They're people, with well known voting patterns, not random number generation.

Second, vote tallies are done in batches, they tabulate the results and release updates every set number of hours, that's why you don't see a ticker at the bottom of the screen from news orgs, but get hourly updates. The vote counting isn't that way in real time because it requires certification, so yes, a straight line directly up for Biden would make perfect sense in a historically democratic blue district with a lot of voters that have been tabulated at one of these drop times.

She's either stupid or already knows this anyway and is lying. But if that's not the essence of the modern GOP I don't know what is.

Stupid or lying.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, this is one fuct up gameshow.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good find, Subs.
LOL I did. ^_^
+1.

The. Best. People.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 318x282]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


Don't be ridiculous.

She was 15.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, I get that some people gravitate to charismatic strong leaders when they feel overwhelmed by the big scary world outside. It's comforting to think someone has everything under control and will make it all better.

But this? This clown fire is so incompetent it's hard to believe it's not a comedy skit, except as fiction it would be dismissed as not remotely believable. No way could anyone be this stupid and inept and survive to adulthood, let alone rise to positions of power.

I guess that's a long winded way to say trump supporters are idiots and should feel bad and we should all point and laugh at them whenever we can.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow that guy sounds Ike what I think I sound like.

(When I actually hear a recording of my voice I sound like a stoned Kermit The Frog)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Leader of the Elite Strike Force sworn to keep Dump in office, no matter the cost.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's sweating like a shiatty standup comedian who's bombing in front of a full house.

You don't sweat so bad that you're hair dye is runnining down your face unless you're nervous as hell, and lying your ass off.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


Some day years from now...

"Grandpa, tell us what it was like living through the Trump administration, the greater depression and the pandemic"

"Well kids, it started with Trump descending a staircase saying the Mexican's were going to steal you away in the night and inject you with drugs, and ended outside a landscaping company next to an adult shop and a crematorium yelling about election fraud."

"Grandpa!!!, Stop making things up! Tell us what really happened!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: I'm guessing that'll make it into an SNL skit this weekend.


Nope - it's a rerun.

The next new episode will be 12/5, and  I'm sure there will be plenty more Trump-admin gaffes by then.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell Rudy that it's jello day.  Really... it's time to send the best and brightest to a home.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So the lady talking about flipping a coin 186,000 times and it comes up heads?  Was I supposed to flip a coin to determine my vote?  That might explain D2S' bigliest numbers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to buy a LOT more booze on the way home.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 844x1032]

Leader of the Elite Strike Force sworn to keep Dump in office, no matter the cost.


It's too hard fighting this, you need to stop worrying and love the dumb
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By broadcasting these wingnuts, C-SPAN makes it appear that they have credentials to spout their propaganda.

They have no credentials - no public standing whatsoever.

So why is C-SPAN doing this?
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: He's sweating like a shiatty standup comedian who's bombing in front of a full house.

You don't sweat so bad that you're hair dye is runnining down your face unless you're nervous as hell, and lying your ass off.


or snorted a biker of shiatty quality coke.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SoCalChris: Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.

Don't be ridiculous.

She was 15.


Rudy wasn't lead to believe that she was 15, and it's dubious that he was dingling his dangle at that moment, given the editing.

Rudy's girlfriend still needs to have a talk with him about following strange women into their hotel rooms for drinks, and doing creepy old man touches though.

At any rate: fark Borat for putting me in the position of having to factually defend Rudy Giuliani of all people. He could've focused on Giuliani spouting off bat-shiat covid conspiracies, but nooo... He decided to sensationalize Giuliani being a creepy adulterer instead.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can someone help me pinpoint when I become a surrealist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I have to stop drinking.  I had a nightmare where the guy who took control of New York after 9/11 just starred in a role in the new Borat movie where he tries to seduce a 14 year old.  Then he held a press conference at a landscaping company called Four Seasons.  And right before I woke up he was ranting on tv with hair dye running down his face.  I suspected I was boozing to excess in April, new fairly certain in July, and now in November it seems maybe its too late for me.


Welcome to my coma.
 
i state your name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Man, this is one fuct up gameshow.


What's the funny guy doing with his hands?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The scariest part is that if any competent people were running this shiatshow of an administration, the detained illegals would be "gone" by now, along with any and all protesters, most of the underclass, and pretty much anyone with an environmental or legal conscience. The price we had to pay is 250,000 lives, and growing exponentially.
Thanks 2016. It didn't have to be this way.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I know it's not the main focus here but that dumb woman, I don't even think she realizes how dumb she is.

Voters aren't coin flips, and neither are voting districts, all this data is very well tracked. Our election process isn't stick 150 million red/blue balls into a tumbler and then pulling them out and seeing if we get more red or blue balls first.  They're people, with well known voting patterns, not random number generation.

Second, vote tallies are done in batches, they tabulate the results and release updates every set number of hours, that's why you don't see a ticker at the bottom of the screen from news orgs, but get hourly updates. The vote counting isn't that way in real time because it requires certification, so yes, a straight line directly up for Biden would make perfect sense in a historically democratic blue district with a lot of voters that have been tabulated at one of these drop times.

She's either stupid or already knows this anyway and is lying. But if that's not the essence of the modern GOP I don't know what is.

Stupid or lying.


I think she is referring to the report of the Milwaukee mail-in votes?  Correct?  If so here is the chart:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trumpers on the internet have been saying for weeks that this proves Biden got a ton of votes when Trump got zero despite it clearly showing Trump received about 25% as many votes as Biden did.  This, along with the other Truther level stuff they have been spouting, leads me to believe that that the sum total of their "investigation" amounts to is reading the inane ramblings of thedonald and /pol/.
 
