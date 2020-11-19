 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Three. MIIIIILLLLIIIIOOOON. Contagious. Americans   (foxnews.com)
Number 216
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
President Plague did say we'd be sick of winning.

We didn't know he meant literally sick.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, as I start typing this post, it's less than 10 percent of the country's population. NBD.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Captain Hero Trump said it went away on election day, stupid libs.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's all move into the streets and pass alcohol around to celebrate the Biden victory, he'll help us stop the spread!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, the former NYC mayor, and dime-store-crypt-keeper, still alive? Don't worry, I'll get him soon enough. He'll share it with his cousin-wife.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
STOOOPPPP TEEEESSSSTTTTTIIIINNNNGGGGG!!!!!!
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Let's all move into the streets and pass alcohol around to celebrate the Biden victory, he'll help us stop the spread!


derp!
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doremifaq: To be fair, as I start typing this post, it's less than 10 percent of the country's population. NBD.


Come on now it is "You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,"
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's about 1% of our total population.  Which is much more significant than it sounds.  Just like it was with the death rates.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
About 1% of the population, right now, is carrying COVID-19 and apparently happy to share it.

But, that's OK - give it about 3 weeks, and that number will double.

The fun part? Knowing that about 103,6K of them are going to die. Right now, according to Worldometer, the mortality rate is about 3.46% in the U.S.

And we haven't even hit the Thanksgiving stupidity planned by nearly 40% of this country yet. Just in time for Christmas, morons are going to give America the worst present ever - exponential growth & horrifying numbers of sick & dying Americans. I mean, if you're going to give thanks to Republican Jesus, why not celebrate the season with a Yule bonfire of corpses, right?
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doremifaq: To be fair, as I start typing this post, it's less than 10 percent of the country's population. NBD.


It's ~1% AS OF RIGHT NOW.  How do contagious diseases that are allowed to spread basically unchecked work again?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...that we know of.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Number 216: President Plague did say we'd be sick of winning.

We didn't know he meant literally sick.


We're number one!
(cough cough cough)
We're (tries to breathe) number one.
(gasping for air)
We're number...
(hospital equipment beeping)
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We are the dumbest farking country.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fox?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

COVID19: Wait, the former NYC mayor, and dime-store-crypt-keeper, still alive? Don't worry, I'll get him soon enough. He'll share it with his cousin-wife.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All at once?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline: 3 million currently contagious with coronavirus in US: report
TFA: Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University reports nearly 11.6 million infections in the U.S.

So that means that 8.6 million of the people who have the coronavirus shouldn't merit any concern because they are not contagious. Sure. Okay. Yep. Makes sense to me. Totally logical.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah ah aah!

AAAAACK
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Number 216: President Plague did say we'd be sick of winning.

We didn't know he meant literally sick.


Rather optimistic in fact. Over 70 million of the farkers voted for him. He's Patient Zero. They are in the plague rats, not the unfortunate souls with the virus.

C'est la Peste. -- Albert Camus

Les animaux et la Peste, La Fontaine.

Un mal qui répand la terreur,
Mal que le Ciel en sa fureur
Inventa pour punir les crimes de la terre,
La peste (puisqu'il faut l'appeler par son nom),
Capable d'enrichir en un jour l'Achéron,
Faisait aux animaux la guerre.
Ils ne mouraient pas tous, mais tous étaient frappés ;
On n'en voyait point d'occupés
A chercher le soutien d'une mourante vie ;
Nul mets n'excitait leur envie,
Ni loups ni renards n'épiaient
La douce et l'innocente proie ;
Les tourterelles se fuyaient :
Plus d'amour, partant plus de joie.


Aren't I the Dickens? -- Bugs Bunny
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't you just love Fark and Farkers?

And especially Brantgoose, it goes without saying, so STFU and say nothing.
 
houginator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, on the plus side, looks like we are going to more or less burn through this thing by the time Biden takes office.

\ Unless the reinfection rate is higher than estimated.

\\ Or the virus mutates in a manner that makes it easier to reinfect people.

\\\ Also, the health care system will probably more or less collapse, leading to much higher mortality rates.
 
