(The Hill)   You would think a doctor wouldn't use an unproven COVID-19 treatment that's pretty much only recommended by the MyPillow guy. You would think that wouldn't you   (thehill.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carson should have had a chaser of jimson weed to go with the oleander.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's certainly not going to make him any more autistic
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be sure to wash that snake oil down with a big glass of radium water, Ben.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A treatment that is literally poison.

"Accidentally ingesting even small amounts can kill you," cautioned Heinz.

Growing up in Savannah, it was common knowledge - at least among my grandmother's generation - that if one wished to kill one's husband, one should serve him oleander tea. We used to cut branches of it and put it under the bed to kill fleas.

During his interview with Cooper, Lindell said promoting the unproven extract was what "Jesus has me do" and claimed the extract had been studied, though he failed to provide any details.

When they tell you they do it for Jesus, put your hand on your wallet.

When pressed, Lindell shot back at Cooper: "Why would I do this? Ask yourself why would I ruin my reputation if I didn't believe in this product?"

"Money," answered Cooper. "You don't have a great reputation. ... You have an 'F' from the Better Business Bureau."

Man, Jesus has terrible character judgment regarding his business partners.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To be fair, the My Pillow guy is somewhat of an expert on drug use.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone who takes the supplement will be playing floor hockey in their hallways?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here. Wash it down with this ya dumb schmucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I sound fat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
every treatment is unproven until someone tries it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too bad he lived.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Put your face in the pillow, get up on your knees......
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Carson told the newspaper that his symptoms disappeared within hours after taking the supplement, also called oleandrin."

Uh, yeah, about that, symptoms disappearing != you are cured. My grandmother used to make a home remedy out of warm whisky, lemon, honey, and sugar that would make the symptoms of just about anything disappear. It never cured anything accept feeling miserable, which while worthy unto itself, IS NOT A CURE! It really is amazing that someone who became a neurosurgeon could be so f*cking stupid. But then again, he is a Trump supporter.
 
