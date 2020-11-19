 Skip to content
(CNBC)   CDC advises the obvious regarding Thanksgiving travel   (cnbc.com) divider line
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 19th, 2020 --- COVID IN THE USA
Youtube ksO9DMXF6Fs


Might as well let it go, we are past the point of no return as it is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America didn't get to a quarter million deaths by doing sensible things.

It's a long time until vaccines will be widely available. Maybe, with some luck and hard work, you can keep the death toll under a million.

But it means having smaller Christmas and Thanksgiving. Do the big one next year, when you won't kill your family
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee, thanks CDC. You have been SO HELPFUL so far!
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Staying safe is for pussies.  Real Americans will be pouring COVID-19 directly on their turkey dinners
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am a rugged independent individual and I will be having turkey with a large group of people that I don't really want to be around next week whether you like it or not because America that's why!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Liberate travel!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksO9DMXF​6Fs]

Might as well let it go, we are past the point of no return as it is.


But maybe, just maybe, if you post that in every single thread, not just the covid ones, it'll make a difference.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
January will be the worst

Been saying this for 4 months.
Not saying that December wont be bad.  Or even the worst on record.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.



*cough* Illinois *cough*
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [YouTube video: November 19th, 2020 --- COVID IN THE USA]

Might as well let it go, we are past the point of no return as it is.


Seems appropriate.

Point of Know Return. -Kansas
Youtube D4ZNNmA_hRw
 
Epicedion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Biden's CDC is really overstepping their bounds here. Biden should've done something about this back in January.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has tryptophan been tested as a possible covid cure? Can we get someone on that?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Leader O'Cola: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksO9DMXF​6Fs]

Might as well let it go, we are past the point of no return as it is.

But maybe, just maybe, if you post that in every single thread, not just the covid ones, it'll make a difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I will be isolating on Thanksgiving. Because Hurricane Delta flooded and destroyed my house, I've been living at my brother and sister-in-law's home. Her parents, brother and girlfriend are coming in from out of town.

Then again, they keep Fox News on a lot. 🤬 Just waiting for an apartment to open up, then I'm gone. Hopefully, virus free. I appreciate the shelter, but damn.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We are going to be seeing 3k to 5k deaths a day by New Years.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.


That should have happened this year because of covid.  It should have been a Dem sweep of everything from the White House down through state houses.  It wasn't, because half the country is in the Cult of Nurgle.  They bathe in plague, they deep-throat doorknobs, they worship the 'rona and its cleansing of the weak and undeserving.  The more of them that die from it, the harder they'll vote Republican, because it's their GOD GIVEN RIGHT to choke to death on their own pureed lungs.

2022 the Republicans will take back the House, because a Democrat will have been president for two years and done precisely nothing to fix all the big problems, like blah people getting uppity, returning all the steelworker and coal mining jobs, or the fact that there's a Democrat in the White House.

2024 will be another squeaker between Harris and someone with the surname Trump.

I'm leaving for somewhere saner one day.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Normally, I only worry about salmonella/food poisoning and shiatfer brains extended family when I had to Thanksgiving at my mother's, or ex-mother-in-law's house.

But now, I have a great excuse as for why I can't attend and must stay home and drink and eat fine food and watch football and other sports without fear of vomiting any more than I deserve.

Thanks, CDC!
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*


Point taken...let me amend.

GOP voters have sky rocketing COVID numbers
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.


People need to cut this 'red state'  'blue state' shiat out.
Honestly, you are worse than the anti-maskers
People who try to separate out people into groups and diminish others or perpetuate an us vs them attitude are going to continue long past Covid and have done more to perpetuate pain, ignorance and stupidity than anything else in the history of the world.
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No quarantine, no masks, no hand sanitizer.  This Thanksgiving, we die like men.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What CDC? We haven't had a CDC in 3 1/2 years.

Yes it was the orange idiots fault.

Fark all you Trumpers
 
fallingcow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: January will be the worst

Been saying this for 4 months.
Not saying that December wont be bad.  Or even the worst on record.


I think that depends on whether the post-Thanksgiving spike hits hard and fast enough to finally get people to go "uh, maybe traveling for the holidays isn't a good idea" and stay the fark home over Christmas. Between school closures and other lockdown measures, I think it's possible January will level off (still at a pretty high level) rather than continuing to spike, though only if people get a farking clue.

/ So, yeah, you're probably right.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*


IL is essentially two states like GA. There is Chicago and IL same as ATL and GA.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goodncold: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*

Point taken...let me amend.

GOP voters have sky rocketing COVID numbers


*cough* Chicago *cough*
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*

Point taken...let me amend.

GOP voters have sky rocketing COVID numbers

*cough* Chicago *cough*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving with the family. Funerals at Christmas. It's the 'Murican dream!
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.

People need to cut this 'red state'  'blue state' shiat out.
Honestly, you are worse than the anti-maskers
People who try to separate out people into groups and diminish others or perpetuate an us vs them attitude are going to continue long past Covid and have done more to perpetuate pain, ignorance and stupidity than anything else in the history of the world.


Sorry...I guess your guy lost (about 20 times this week so far).

Really, if it wasn't for GOP lead or leaning states the US would have had this undercontrol.

Instead they are effectively the WORST nation on the planet when it comes to trying to control the pandemic. Yes there are some other less developed countries that have worse per capita rates of infection...but the US is supposed to have the BEST of everything. 

Apparently there is a distinct lack of intelligence though.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump fires entire CDC in 3...2...1...
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Thanksgiving with the family. Funerals at Christmas. It's the 'Murican dream!


But just think of how lean the traffic will be by New Years!
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

goodncold: TheDogDidIt: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.

People need to cut this 'red state'  'blue state' shiat out.
Honestly, you are worse than the anti-maskers
People who try to separate out people into groups and diminish others or perpetuate an us vs them attitude are going to continue long past Covid and have done more to perpetuate pain, ignorance and stupidity than anything else in the history of the world.

Sorry...I guess your guy lost (about 20 times this week so far).

Really, if it wasn't for GOP lead or leaning states the US would have had this undercontrol.

Instead they are effectively the WORST nation on the planet when it comes to trying to control the pandemic. Yes there are some other less developed countries that have worse per capita rates of infection...but the US is supposed to have the BEST of everything. 

Apparently there is a distinct lack of intelligence though.


Thank you for making my point
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.

People need to cut this 'red state'  'blue state' shiat out.
Honestly, you are worse than the anti-maskers
People who try to separate out people into groups and diminish others or perpetuate an us vs them attitude are going to continue long past Covid and have done more to perpetuate pain, ignorance and stupidity than anything else in the history of the world.


But you don't understand, people who don't think like I do are stupid and evil.  They're trying to kill me right now.  Way to defend stupid, evil people trying to kill me.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*

Point taken...let me amend.

GOP voters have sky rocketing COVID numbers

*cough* Chicago *cough*

[Fark user image 313x313]


You just want to ignore reality.  I understand.  We all do.  But when the mayor is driving around the south and west side telling people to go home, at some point you have to admit the stupid people aren't all republicans and the smart people aren't all Democrats.  When the governor tells you to stay home, and then talks about maybe flying to Florida to be with the rest of his family for Thanksgiving, you kind of have to call out the bullshiat on your own side, right?
 
Koodz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I finally had to stop by and talk to my HR person today, because we are switching insurance companies and that's undoubtedly going to be a joy in the middle of the third farking trimester.

So I mentioned to her that we are not telling our families because they aren't taking the pandemic seriously and it's the easiest way to keep them out of our house. She responded that she was really worried about what to do for Thanksgiving, so she's going to go to her cousins house in Raleigh, because that way she can see her elderly mother is getting older and might not make it to another Thanksgiving. She insisted that she and her family would be wearing masks, but of course there's no way to get her cousins to do so.

Are people really this desperate to eat dried out poultry? They'd risk their parents' lives?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: We are going to be seeing 3k to 5k deaths a day by New Years.


That's bullshiat.  I'd guess anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 a day by then.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: We are going to be seeing 3k to 5k deaths a day by New Years.

That's bullshiat.  I'd guess anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 a day by then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*

IL is essentially two states like GA. There is Chicago and IL same as ATL and GA.


Fark off says this Savannahian.

But to your point, basically every state is the same. Cities are blue, land is red.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheDogDidIt: goodncold: TheDogDidIt: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.

Vaccines to be avoided overwhelmingly by Red state citizens.

I predict a landslide Dem win in 2022.

People need to cut this 'red state'  'blue state' shiat out.
Honestly, you are worse than the anti-maskers
People who try to separate out people into groups and diminish others or perpetuate an us vs them attitude are going to continue long past Covid and have done more to perpetuate pain, ignorance and stupidity than anything else in the history of the world.

Sorry...I guess your guy lost (about 20 times this week so far).

Really, if it wasn't for GOP lead or leaning states the US would have had this undercontrol.

Instead they are effectively the WORST nation on the planet when it comes to trying to control the pandemic. Yes there are some other less developed countries that have worse per capita rates of infection...but the US is supposed to have the BEST of everything. 

Apparently there is a distinct lack of intelligence though.

Thank you for making my point


So what you are saying is people who generally want to protect the public by following some basic guidelines and minor inconvenience need to shut the hell up and just deal with the guy next door who is going to cough in your face at the grocery store and pull a Karen when they aren't allowed in the coffee shop without a mask.

Don't you think that will just reinforce their incredibly stupid world view?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The day before Thanksgiving is, in my opinion, the busiest day for travel.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the best present for the grandparents this Christmas is matching coffins?
 
goodncold
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Jeebus Saves: goodncold: Red states have sky rocketing COVID cases.


*cough* Illinois *cough*

Point taken...let me amend.

GOP voters have sky rocketing COVID numbers

*cough* Chicago *cough*

[Fark user image 313x313]

You just want to ignore reality.  I understand.  We all do.  But when the mayor is driving around the south and west side telling people to go home, at some point you have to admit the stupid people aren't all republicans and the smart people aren't all Democrats.  When the governor tells you to stay home, and then talks about maybe flying to Florida to be with the rest of his family for Thanksgiving, you kind of have to call out the bullshiat on your own side, right?


I get it...BSAB...

But one side is 1,000,000 times worse than the other.

But BSAB...so we do nothing and by gawd don't call them on it!!!
 
