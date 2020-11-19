 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Click here to see the amazing new way for Florida to help you get rid of Grandma legally   (wesh.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is king of the rehab racket too.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reindeer petting zoo.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought people would just try to get covid to infect their elderly relatives and then wait on the inheritance checks.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Garwood believes a relative tied to her family's lucrative trust asked the court to rule her mentally incapable of handling her financial and medical decisions.

Someone in the family who stood to gain financially pulled this stunt, but there's no mention of who did it. Is this something you can do anonymously or something? If not, shouldn't this ass-hole be prosecuted?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This shiat is scary.
 
freetomato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That Fierly lady sounds evil.

The subject lady has fabulous hair.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Borgia Rules, but with more hurricanes, fewer volcanoes, and no irritating Italian lessons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Garwood believes a relative tied to her family's lucrative trust asked the court to rule her mentally incapable of handling her financial and medical decisions.

Someone in the family who stood to gain financially pulled this stunt, but there's no mention of who did it. Is this something you can do anonymously or something? If not, shouldn't this ass-hole be prosecuted?


Yeah, that whole "legally" thing is clearly a joke.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Plan B was for her to assist the caretaker in embezzling funds for the next 19 years, then crawl out a sewer pipe.
 
