 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Mythical talking pigeons are now in charge of our COVID response   (al.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1182 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm fairly certain the New Testament was quite clear that you shouldn't ask God for a sign, that it was an indicator of weak faith
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I'm fairly certain the New Testament was quite clear that you shouldn't ask God for a sign, that it was an indicator of weak faith


I don't think he has weak faith myself.

I think he has weak intestinal fortitude.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, God gave you a brain yet you insist on punting the tough decision upstairs?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mythical Talking Pigeons" is my Flock of Seagulls/Marillion mashup band.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get this man an ounce of Alabama's finest meth. He'll be receiving messages from pigeons in no time.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Dude, God gave you a brain yet you insist on punting the tough decision upstairs?


This

Be humble, you are not the center of the universe Mr. Mayor.

/Be a good steward to your town, it's literally your job!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Dude, God gave you a brain


Do you see any gleam of intelligence in those eyes?
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now"?

Blind faith and irrational beliefs have been in charge from day 1.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't court martyrdom.

Of course, Alabama Baptists show loyalty by farking with logic.  It's a tradition.

It's the only thing that really worked to justify the unjustifiable, like keeping human beings as slaves.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it...I'm not going to put on pants until I get a mystical sign that only I can interpret as such...
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The pedestrians are us.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farking morons. This is why the Enlightenment replaced the Dark Ages (or some similar milestone timeline), so that jackasses like this Tennessee "man of science" doesn't have control of everything.
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point I'm wondering whether the lack of mandates is because Republicans have literally sold their own brains to the devil, or because it involves dating men.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is just giving him cover so that when he issues the order all the freedom-lovers will have to blame their god instead of blaming their mayor.
 
Konlii [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I'm fairly certain the New Testament was quite clear that you shouldn't ask God for a sign, that it was an indicator of weak faith


It was also extremely clear that you shouldn't make a public spectacle out of prayer, or make extravagant shows of piety in order to prove to others how pious you are, or follow the letter closer than the spirit of scripture, or... the list goes on...
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Homo sapiens, the so-called "wise man."

Definition not applicable in large swathes of the world.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"(The virus) is science and it's true and I do believe masking helps prevent the spread of it," Newman said. "But I don't feel I should mandate people wearing masks at this time."

"I know more of you will die, and I don't care enough about that to issue a mandate."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Newman said he takes any big decision to God for guidance. And in his Baptist denomination, Newman said, that guidance comes from the Holy Spirit. "The Holy Spirit dwells within us," Newman said. "It's a heart thing. It's not a mind thing. But you're using all your God-given (talents), your physical or mental or spiritual, all those things. When I pray for guidance, I may not know the answer immediately."

In a first world country, this nonsense would get you put in a padded room.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like this stupid asshole has never heard the parable of the farmer and the flood.

If there was a god he already sent you about a jillion signs - the farking health experts telling you what we need to do, you arrogant moron.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So do we yet understand that separating the church and the state is not possible as long as the church is allowed to fill any state offices?

If your immortal soul is real and is at risk of eternal damnation, the fook you don;t give a rats fart what anyone but your god has to say a bout a dam thing.\

Also believes in magical fairy tales ass an over thirty adult, and is considered psychologically fit for office?

No hope for the future.
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Makes tons of sense, glad we're not living in the dark ages but are following science
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.
Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.
Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.
Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.
Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"
To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Were chicken entrails not in season?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody get Dick Cheney on the intercom...
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's right; throw the pigeon under the bus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
buntz

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x512]

I GOT YA MYTHICAL TALKIN' PIGEON RIGHT HERE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God took a powder on this guy.

On all Republicans, Evangelicals, and other assorted idiots, too.

SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE!

If you don't understand that, you should not be allowed to SERVE in public office.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus would take a bullwhip to this guy's ass.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: edmo: Dude, God gave you a brain

Do you see any gleam of intelligence in those eyes?


He looks kind (oddly enough for the Southern religious type, most of them make sharks look cuddly) but kinda dim and a bit weak.

Lo and behold, his words indicate the same!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: edmo: Dude, God gave you a brain

Do you see any gleam of intelligence in those eyes?

He looks kind (oddly enough for the Southern religious type, most of them make sharks look cuddly) but kinda dim and a bit weak.

Lo and behold, his words indicate the same!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's long past time to get the religious zealots out of positions of authority.

call it a purge if you'd like.
crusade perhaps.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's waiting for all Republicans to say it's OK.
Can't go against The Party.
 
Alebak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why you vote in your local elections.

The guy from jaws was mayor for two shark attacks worth of movies, will this guy get removed when he's up for re-election? That depends on the people he's hurting right now.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.