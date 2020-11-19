 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Top photos from the 2020 international desktop wallpaper photographer of the year contest   (theatlantic.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If these are from this year then what is #13 doing here?  It is at least 2 years old.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wallpaper is solid black.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#18- Little Tipsoo Lake- that picture is almost surreally perfect.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any portrait shots I can use for my phone?

/Still beautiful!
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow my hometown of Fremont, CA is representing!!  That's hilarious seeing it with all those grand nature preserves.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sneat.
 
sefert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make your browser full screen by pressing F11, then use your j and your k keys to scroll forward and back through them.  Way better.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site seriously farks my browsers.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My wallpaper is solid black.


Yup. I've got mine set to "Stone". About a 75% black. Don't need a bunch of distracting colors/images.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
#18 looks like a Bob Ross painting.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My background. Polly's Cove.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That first pic is gorgeous.  Thought I was looking at a modded Skyrim screenshot for a second.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd be more impressed if I knew they were all produced with minimal post processing.  At least, nothing more than can be done with traditional techniques of exposure, cropping, dodging, etc..

Otherwise, it's more of a design/illustration award.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And not a single one has palm trees. Farking hipsters.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: I'd be more impressed if I knew they were all produced with minimal post processing.  At least, nothing more than can be done with traditional techniques of exposure, cropping, dodging, etc..

Otherwise, it's more of a design/illustration award.


Yeah, some of those shots are seriously over-processed.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

teto85: If these are from this year then what is #13 doing here?  It is at least 2 years old.


Is it?  I'd never seen it.  Not that that means very much.

It does look like New Mexico, though.  It also looks like one of the least processed pictures on the list.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whatshisname: DrBrownCow: I'd be more impressed if I knew they were all produced with minimal post processing.  At least, nothing more than can be done with traditional techniques of exposure, cropping, dodging, etc..

Otherwise, it's more of a design/illustration award.

Yeah, some of those shots are seriously over-processed.



I looked up the rules and they allow any level of post-processing as long as it is done by the photographer:

7. The Entries presented for judging must be photographic in origin (taken with a camera), but there are no restrictions on post-production except that any post-production must be the work of the entrant. You cannot have someone else edit or work on the image for you. We consider this part of the art of landscape photography.

Their top "Photograph of the Year" is unrecognizable as a "photograph in origin."

https://kaihornung.com/new-images/cor​a​l-river-kai-hornung-4973x
 
